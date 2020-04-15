Call the Midwife Unite: Everything you need to remember before the series 2, episode 8 watchalong

For our third Call the Midwife Unite watchalong, we’re winding the clock proper again to series two, episode eight. At 8pm on Wednesday 15th April 2020, we’re asking followers to press “play” on this much-loved episode, before heading to the Call the Midwife Fb web page for a reside aftershow hosted by RadioTimes.com.

However before you watch the episode, you would possibly desire a little bit of a refresher! We’ve answered some key questions on what’s occurred thus far in a few of the key storylines you’ll see on display screen…

Why is Sister Bernadette in a sanatorium?

Throughout episode six of the series, as she and Dr Turner tackled a tuberculosis outbreak in Poplar, Sister Bernadette (Laura Fundamental) agreed to endure a chest X-ray to reassure just a little lady that she had nothing to worry. However to her shock and dismay, she was recognized with TB herself.

Since then, she’s been recuperating at a specialist medical facility. Now, in episode eight, it’s time for her to go house… however the place will ‘house’ be?

What’s Sister Bernadette’s relationship with Dr Turner?

On this episode, the romance storyline between Sister Bernadette and Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) reaches new heights – nevertheless it’s been constructing for a very long time.

After all, there was a major barrier to their relationship thus far, what with Sister Bernadette being a nun. Nuns have to be chaste, they usually positively can’t go round falling in love with (or marrying) native docs. However now, Sister Bernadette (aka Shelagh) is torn about whether or not to resign her vows and comply with her religion in a brand new method.

The primary trace of Sister Bernadette’s emotions in the direction of Dr Turner got here in series one, when she secretly mounted the lacking button on his lab coat for him.

However over the course of series two, we noticed their love for one another develop increasingly more: there was the time they shared a cigarette (and a charged second) collectively after a troublesome delivery, and the time Dr Turner kissed Sister Bernadette’s wounded hand and made his emotions clear.

And through the nun’s keep in the sanatorium with TB, Dr Turner wrote a ton of letters which went unanswered whereas she determined what to do subsequent.

What occurred to Dr Turner’s first spouse?

Dr Turner is a widower. He appears to have loved a contented marriage together with his first spouse, Marianne, and has been alone since her loss of life. That they had one son, younger Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan).

Who’s Jimmy – and what’s his relationship with Jenny?

We first met Jimmy Wilson (George Rainsford) when he was launched as a childhood pal and former flame of Jenny Lee (Jessica Raine). He clearly had emotions for her, and he or she for him – however then he managed to get his girlfriend Francine pregnant, and felt certain to marry her, in order that was the finish of that.

In the following episode, Jenny once more encountered Jimmy – this time in hospital, the place he was severely unwell. She was ready to save his life after a surgeon’s misdiagnosis.

Now he’s again, this time together with his pal Alec Jesmond (Leo Starr).

What’s the take care of Chummy’s mum?

Chummy Noakes (Miranda Hart), whose delivery title was “Camilla Fortescue-Cholmeley-Browne”, spent a loveless childhood in boarding colleges. She comes from a rich household with aristocratic roots, and her mom Girl Browne (Cheryl Campbell) has by no means been an affectionate or supportive determine in her life.

Girl Browne didn’t approve of Chummy’s resolution to change into a midwife, and he or she positively didn’t approve of her resolution to marry PC Peter Noakes (Ben Caplan). Now Chummy is closely pregnant, she’s fairly unhappy that her personal mom is so bored with being a part of her life.

What occurred to Fred’s first spouse?

Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) was fortunately married before the Second World Warfare and had two little daughters, Marlene and Dolly, together with his spouse Betty Buckle.

However after the outbreak of conflict, Fred joined the military – which meant he was overseas when the Buckle household house was bombed throughout the Blitz. Betty was killed. For the subsequent couple of years, his daughters have been shuffled round from relative to relative till he was ready to return house.

Marlene later grew up and relocated to Canada, whereas Dolly – who we meet on this episode – married a service provider tailor and had a son, Anthony. Dolly Good (Ella Smith) is now pregnant once more, and has pushed all the method to Poplar to go to her darling dad.

Call the Midwife: Unite continues tonight (Wednesday, 15th April) with series two, episode eight at 8pm