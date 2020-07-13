Calling SP said, ‘Anand kya haal, I am speaking Speaker of the assembly’, then the man will not forget what happened

Shahjahanpur (UP): ‘How are you all doing well, and tell me what is happening’, on hearing this directly on the phone, the Superintendent of Police first thought that someone would be a person of identity. When asked, he said that I am speaking the Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha. After this, when the reality was revealed, the person was fiercely reported. The police has arrested the young man. At the same time, after being caught, he started holding a meeting in front of the SP and other officials. Also Read – Rohit Shetty became fiercely trending on social media after the news of historyheater Vikas Dubey’s encounter

Superintendent of Police Yash Anand said that on his CUG number, at 2 pm on Friday, a person called and said, "How are you all doing well", when the Superintendent of Police asked who you are The accused youth said, "I do not recognize, I am speaking Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. Sending a complainant, do his work. "

The Superintendent of Police said that he was completely suspicious. The young man's number was put on surveillance and the reality came out. A young man named Gaurav Mishra was calling him in awe. Police have arrested him as soon as it is known. The Superintendent of Police said that this man has not done this for the first time, even before that he has called many officials besides District Collector Indra Vikram Singh as fake leaders.