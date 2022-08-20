Callum Smith’s brutal knockout that left his rival entangled on the ropes

The French boxer was left lying on the ropes of the ri

Before the fight between Usyk y Joshuaboxing fans were treated to a spectacular fight at the King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia. Callum Smith defeated by knockout Mathieu Bauderlique and achieved what will undoubtedly be recognized later as one of the most impressive victories of the year.

The British beat up the Frenchman and in the fourth round he put him against the ropes and shook them in such a way that his opponent lost the strength in his legs and He collapsed on the ring. It was a powerful left-footed shot to the face that left the Frenchman knocked out on the ropes and with a lost look, a state that forced the doctors to go up to the ring to attend to him.

This fight was not one more for Smith who now earned the nickname of challenger of the WBO light heavyweight world title and that is why his next rival will be the champion, the Russian Artur Beterbievwho at 37 years old has not yet experienced defeat as a professional.

Callum Smith’s moment of triumph against Mathieu Bauderlique (Reuters)

Callum Smith, 32, already has a long history of impressive wins. The last of them had been in September 2021 against the Dominican Lenin Castillo in London. On that occasion, his opponent remained trembling on the canvas and had to be assisted urgently by the judge himself, at the same time that he demanded the entry of the doctors. Later, he was transferred by ambulance to a hospital where they carried out studies.

The British will now have a new opportunity to fight for a world title. It should be remembered that at the end of 2020 he lost by unanimous decision of the judges against Saul Canelo Álvarez his WBA belt, in what was his only blemish on his record. Now, he will seek revenge against Beterbiev.

This fight was one of the previous ones to the great confrontation between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for the WBA, WBO and IBO titles. The first match between the two was for the Ukrainian, who has an impressive undefeated record of 19 wins, of which 13 were on the fast track. His challenger, on the other hand, has a record of 24 wins (22 were by KO) and two falls.

