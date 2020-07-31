Callum Turner reveals whether Shaun will appear The Capture season 2

Callum Turner could also be nominated for Lead Actor on the BAFTAs 2020 for his efficiency as Shaun Emery in The Capture – however though the thriller is ready to return for a second season, Turner has confirmed he will not be concerned.

The actor starred alongside Holliday Grainger (DI Rachel Carey) within the 2019 BBC One drama, during which he performed a British soldier who’d been cleared of murdering an unarmed man in Afghanistan – solely to be caught on CCTV apparently kidnapping and killing his lawyer.

Shaun quickly discovered himself on the centre of a fancy conspiracy, whereas DI Carey relentlessly pursued the reality.

Finally, (spoiler alert!) Shaun ended up again behind bars. He was convicted of killing Hannah Roberts, though he was harmless; however then once more, he’d been cleared of the illegal killing of that man in Afghanistan, though he’d lastly admitted to himself that he was responsible.

Requested whether he had any involvement with the upcoming second season, Turner advised press together with RadioTimes.com: “No I don’t really. And I believe that’s in all probability a intelligent transfer from Ben [Chanan, the writer]. I at all times thought that Shaun’s story completed, .

“And we did have a quick dialog about it and I believe everybody was in agreeance that to pull him again would really feel like – I don’t know. So, it’s going to be Holliday main that cost. However I’ll be watching. I’ll be watching each week.”

Screenwriter Ben Chanan beforehand advised RadioTimes.com: “I at all times needed Shaun Emery’s story to be resolved inside these six hours as a result of I don’t like stringing folks alongside…

“Something’s attainable when it comes to Shaun, however I positively assume his story arc is full. He comes to understand what he feels responsible about and what he doesn’t really feel responsible about, and we come to understand the reality about what occurred in Helmand and likewise what occurred on the bus cease.”

The Virgin Media BAFTAs will air at 7pm on Friday 31st July on BBC One. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.