Callum’s head turns for Molly in Casa Amor – but what about Shaughna?

Shaughna Phillips would possibly need to contemplate her relationship with Callum Jones after this new Love Island clip.

ITV has delivered an explosive teaser for tonight’s episode and let’s simply say Callum’s eyes appear to be they’re wandering – a lot as followers predicted they’d.

Initially of the preview clip, Nas Majeed receives a message that the boys can be going to Casa Amor.

It reads: “Boys, hold it quiet, it’s time for you to sneak out the villa with out the ladies realizing as you’re off on a lads’ vacation.”

“Sure!” Callum immediately cheers as he hears the information.

The boys then set off on their journey, with Finley Tapp, Nas and Luke Trotman leaving items behind for their women.

Nevertheless, Callum fails to do the identical, which doesn’t go unnoticed by Shaughna, who admits: “Each single mattress had stuff on it other than mine. I’m going for the idiots on a regular basis. I simply really feel prefer it’s taking place once more. It’s simply annoying.”

The video then switches to host Laura Whitmore coming into the primary villa, as she reveals to the ladies that the boys have gone to Casa Amor.

Within the subsequent scene, the ladies can then be seen opening a bottle of champagne as they greet the brand new boys.

It’s at this level that one of many new islanders asks whether or not Shaughna trusts Callum.

With out hesitation, she responds “No,” to which new boy Josh Kempton agrees: “Neither do I!”

And Shaughna’s instincts could possibly be proper, as in the subsequent scene Callum may be seen swooning over new woman Molly Smith in the Casa Amor villa.

Misplaced for phrases, he tells the opposite guys: “Mate, I’m not even joking. Each time I take a look at Molly… it’s mad.”

As he speaks to the digital camera later that day, he provides: “Molly from Manchester, what can I say? I feel as quickly she walked by means of the door everybody simply thought, ‘She’s a rocket!’”

The clip ends with Mike Boateng – who many have accused of “taking part in a recreation” – telling Luke Mabbott: “Now we’re getting the true Callum.”

Has Callum been hiding his emotions all alongside?

Love Island airs weeknights and Saturdays on ITV2 at 9pm