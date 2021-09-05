Calm in the Argentine team: the four footballers who were investigated by the health authorities will be able to play against Brazil

In Brazil, an investigation was initiated in relation to four soccer players of the Argentine national team (REUTERS / Yuri Cortez)

Everything seemed to be going smoothly for the Argentine national team at the resumption of South American Qualifiers Way to Qatar World Cup 2022. After getting a victory against Venezuela as a visitor, the team that leads Lionel Scaloni moved to Brazil to fulfill his commitment next Sunday against the team Verdeamarelo, but a problem arose in the last hours since there were four players from the Albiceleste delegation who were investigated for an alleged breach of the covid-19 protocols established by local authorities. Finally, after the Conmebol authorities interceded, the footballers were enabled to play the classic.

The footballers who were under the magnifying glass were the four who play in clubs in England: Emiliano Dibu Martínez, Emiliano Buendía (both from Aston Villa), Cristian Holiday Romero and Young Lo Celso (both from Tottenham). As reported by the agency Telam Based on the testimony of a spokesman for the São Paulo State Health Secretariat, it was suspected that they had not complied with the controls against Covid-19 when entering Brazil, something that led to the opening of an investigation within 24 hours of the dispute of the classic.

The process had been initiated by the National Vigilance Agency Santiaria (Anvisa) of Brazil. It was this body that notified the Government of São Paulo, city chosen as the venue for the qualifying duel, so that send health agents to the Marriott Hotel at Guarulhos international airport, where the Argentine team is housed, in order to determine if the aforementioned players had entered the current regulations for people from England.

The four Argentine footballers investigated arrived in Caracas in a private plane and then moved with the rest of the squad to San Pablo

The regulations in force in Brazil (Resolution 655, issued on June 23, 2021) establishes that A traveler with “origin or passage through the United Kingdom, South Africa and India in the last 14 days, upon entering Brazilian territory, must remain in quarantine for 14 days”. In this context, it is necessary to mention that Martínez, Buendía, Romero and Lo Celso had traveled in a private duel to Caracas for the game against Venezuela and then they moved to San Pablo with the rest of the Albiceleste delegation.

As he knew Infobae, from the GRANDPA they assured from the beginning that the situation of the players “was in order” So what were protected by the protocols established by Conmebol regarding the formation of the bubbles in the framework of the South American Qualifiers. This was ratified in a meeting in which it was confirmed that the four players complied with the regulations and that they will be able to play against Brazil.

It should be noted that Brazil lost 11 players from its original list as a result of the obstacles that European clubs interposed due to the quarantines that their respective governments would impose on footballers for traveling to South America. These weighty names are: Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton), Raphinha (Leeds), Malcom and claudinho (Zenit).

Argentina adds 15 points, product of four wins and three draws, and remains within six units of Tite’s team, which won in its seven presentations and is the leader of the South American Qualifying table with 21 points.

