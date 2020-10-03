Cam Newton Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Patriots Game Rescheduled

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has examined constructive for coronavirus, in keeping with ESPN. He won’t play within the crew’s sport in opposition to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, which the NFL introduced could be rescheduled to both Monday or Tuesday.

“Late final night time, we acquired discover {that a} Patriots participant examined constructive for COVID-19. The participant instantly entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots stated in a assertion on Saturday. “A number of extra gamers, coaches and employees who’ve been in shut contact with the participant acquired level of care assessments this morning and all have been adverse for COVID-19.”

Newton turns into the primary Patriots participant on the league’s COVID-19 reserve checklist. He’s enjoying his first season for the Patriots after six-time Tremendous Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady left the crew for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons. The crew presently has a 2-1 file, and the match-up in opposition to the Chiefs, the reigning Tremendous Bowl winners, has been extremely anticipated.

The Chiefs additionally had a participant, apply squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, take a look at constructive for coronavirus, which contributed to the NFL’s choice to postpone the sport.

“We’re in shut session with the NFL, in addition to our crew of impartial docs and specialists, and can observe their steering relating to our scheduled journey to Kansas Metropolis and sport in opposition to the Chiefs,” the Patriots’ assertion continued. “The well being and security of our crew, in addition to our opponent, are of highest precedence.”

Coronavirus instances amongst NFL gamers has seen a current enhance. ESPN additionally reported 16 members of the Tennessee Titans have examined constructive, and the NFL introduced that its sport in opposition to the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled from Sunday to Oct. 25.