Cameras at work: to what extent is it legal to record us without consent and use them to say goodbye

The boss decides to place a camera at work. And without our consent, he starts recording us. Is this legit? Is there some kind of requirement? Can these recordings be used as evidence to fire us? Video surveillance is a phenomenon on the rise and these doubts can be very common.





Yes, it is legal for us to be recorded at work. According to article 20.3 of the Workers’ Statute: “the employer may adopt the measures he deems most appropriate for surveillance and control to verify the fulfillment by the worker of his labor obligations and duties.” There are many cases of work environments where workers are recorded and there is no legal conflict.

However, a series of requirements must be met, of which the most important is the notice. The employer can place a camera, but the workers must be notified. Their consent is not required, but they must be informed. In addition, basic privacy and intimacy must be protected, so these cameras cannot be in changing rooms, toilets or rest areas, as indicated by the Spanish Data Protection Agency.

The Supreme Court has made its position quite clear, regarding the recordings at work with video surveillance cameras. According to a recent ruling on a cafeteria at Barajas airport that was fired for repeated thefts, the use of cameras is an “ideal measure to achieve these ends, by allowing potential offenders to be discovered and their behavior punished, with a dissuasive; necessary, due to the inexistence of other types of less intrusive means to achieve the aforementioned purpose; and proportionate to the purposes pursued”. As we can see, the keywords are suitable, necessary and proportionate.

The express consent of the worker is not required.. In addition to being able to record us, the employer does not need the explicit permission of the worker to install cameras, as long as their use is justified for security reasons. In this case, to prevent theft by detecting unknown losses of material.

It is enough with the “video surveillance area” sign. The most important difference is between permission and notice. The permission of the worker is not necessary, but it must be notified that it will be recorded. How? Here it can already be differentiated in each case, but the usual thing is that with the placement of a sign of “video surveillance area” it is enough.

These recordings can serve as evidence for a dismissal. As long as the process was correct, these recordings can also serve as evidence for a dismissal. It is the position adopted by the Supreme Court, contradicting some resolutions such as that of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid that came to declare that dismissal inadmissible. In this way, the jurisprudence on the matter is quite clear.

Maximum time. It is important to point out that the recordings of these video surveillance cameras can only be stored for one month, unless a judge or an investigation has requested access to them. Only the employer or security personnel in charge will have access to these recordings.

With hidden cameras there are already more nuances. If there is a warning sign, there is little question of its legality. In the event that they are hidden cameras, the jurisprudence “admits the temporary installation in case of well-founded suspicions of illicit acts, but well-founded suspicions or rational indications cannot be confused with the desire to carry out a preventive control that is prohibited,” explains Pere Vidal, professor of Law of the UOC, to Confilegal.

And no sound. Recording images is considered provided, but listening to conversations is not. Neither cameras with sound, nor microphones nor record listening. In this case, it is considered disproportionate and violates the right to privacy of employees.

