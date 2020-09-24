Cameras Roll on Third Season of RAI’s Anti-Mafia Drama ‘The Hunter’

Capturing began Monday in Sardinia on season three of pubcaster RAI’s TV drama “The Hunter” about a Palermo prosecutor with a killer intuition for monitoring down high Mafiosi. The widely-exported Italian present is set for a significant twist because the lead will transition from a male Justice of the Peace to a feminine mobster hunter.

Rising native expertise Linda Caridi, seen not too long ago in Venice fest opener “The Ties” – the place she performs the illicit lover who unties a wedding – has been forged as Justice of the Peace Paola Romano. In the course of the course of the brand new season of “The Hunter” she is going to ultimately exchange her colleague Saverio Barone, performed by Francesco Montanari, and turn out to be the brand new anti-Mafia prosecutor on the present’s middle.

Montanari, by the way, gained the perfect efficiency prize for that function at Canneseries in 2018 the place “The Hunter,” which is bought by Beta Movie, made a global splash.

“I’m actually glad as a result of this third season will take a brand new flip in phrases of character arc,” “The Hunter” producer Rosario Rinaldo advised Selection. Rinaldo’s Cross Productions, through which Beta holds a stake, is the shingle additionally behind gritty detective collection “Rocco Schiavone,” which performs on Starz and Amazon Prime within the U.S. “The Hunter” has been bought by Beta to some 60 territories.

Whereas throughout the first two seasons of “The Hunter” Montanari performed “an epic character obsessed along with his sense of responsibility” on a mission to nab evil Cosa Nostra members, the desensitized macho Justice of the Peace within the third installment begins experiencing “very human emotions equivalent to concern,” Rinaldo mentioned. This leads Barone to turn out to be “extra empathetic and fewer constricted” and to ultimately “cross the baton to a lady prosecutor,” who’s much less of a loner and extra of a staff participant, the producer added.

Rinaldo praised Caridi, who broke out in Italy for her lead function in Valerio Mieli’s romancer “Bear in mind?,” for being “on the similar time candy and delicate, but in addition robust,” which “is what we had been searching for,” he mentioned.

The present’s producer mentioned he has deliberate a 16-week shoot with manufacturing quickly shifting from the Sardinian city of Alghero, which is standing in for a Spanish village, to Palermo, after which to Rome.

“On daily basis is a bet,” Rinaldo mentioned, referring to the chance that the shoot might be pressured to cease on account of COVID-19. “However I’m glad that we’re going ahead,” he added. He mentioned implementation of Italy’s sanitary protocols for manufacturing is including roughly 10% to the finances.

Rinaldo thanked RAI Fiction, which has been behind “The Hunter” from the beginning however has greenlit the third season regardless of the the pubcaster’s bureaucratic deadlock because of the departure in June of its former drama chief Eleonora Andreatta, who’s now with Netflix and has not been changed.

The present originated by writers Marcello Izzo, Silvia Ebreul, and Alfonso Sabella – and primarily based on a e book by Sabella, who’s a former anti-Mafia Justice of the Peace – is directed by Fabio Paladini and Davide Marengo.