Cameron Crowe Signs With UTA

Cameron Crowe, the author and director of “Jerry Maguire” and “Virtually Well-known,” has signed with UTA.

The Oscar winner was beforehand at CAA. UTA will work with Crowe’s longtime supervisor, Irving Azoff, to characterize Crowe in all areas, together with movie, tv and different media.

Crowe gained an Academy Award for writing the script for “Virtually Well-known,” his semi-autobiographical have a look at the rock scene of the Seventies. He earned Oscar nominations for penning the script for and producing “Jerry Maguire,” the story of a sports activities agent who rediscovers his ethical compass. The film, which starred Tom Cruise, stays Crowe’s largest business success. Different notable Crowe favorites embrace “Vanilla Sky,” “Singles,” “Elizabethtown” and “Say Something.” Crowe acquired his begin as a journalist for Rolling Stone, an expertise that was dramatized in “Virtually Well-known.” He wrote each the guide and the screenplay to “Quick Instances at Ridgemont Excessive.”

Crowe scored a field workplace hit with “We Purchased a Zoo,” however his most up-to-date characteristic movie, “Aloha,” bombed when it hit theaters in 2015. He additionally oversaw the Showtime sequence “Roadies.”

Crowe is an completed documentary filmmaker, most lately producing “David Crosby: Bear in mind My Identify” and different tasks, together with “Pearl Jam Twenty,” “Elton John” and “Leon Russell: The Union.” He’s additionally a artistic power behind “Virtually Well-known: The Musical,” which premiered at San Diego’s Previous Globe Theatre to rave critiques. The present is anticipated to switch to Broadway in some unspecified time in the future.

Crowe can be represented by attorneys Bruce Ramer and Kevin Marks of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.