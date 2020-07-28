Cameron Diaz: 6 Facts About The Movie Star You Might Not Know

We initially had Cameron Diaz forged as Sonya Blade. We had been at New Line when The Masks was in post-production, and Cameron Diaz was not a family identify. Nobody knew her. New Line mentioned, ‘Why do not you have a look at among the dailies which can be coming in from this movie and see what you consider this younger, unknown actress.’ As quickly as we noticed the dailies from The Masks, there was no query that she was a star. We put her into coaching as a result of she had probably not performed this type of martial arts work earlier than. She broke her wrist proper earlier than taking pictures to the purpose the place she could not do the martial arts stunts we wanted. We had been very proud of Bridgette [Wilson]. It was nice she was accessible.