Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Buy $14.7 Million Beverly Hills House

After a full decade spent dwelling in a sprawling Coldwater Canyon property she purchased from Candice Bergen, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have upgraded to a brand new residence in a special part of the 90210, the place a few of their nearest new neighbors embody Vin Diesel, Gene Simmons, John Mayer, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander. The retired actress-turned-wine mogul and her Good Charlotte rocker husband paid the total asking value of practically $14.7 million for his or her new tackle, data reveal.

Fastidiously secured behind an enormous gate and adjoining gatehouse for a full-time safety element, the brand new Diaz-Madden property sprawls throughout 1.7 acres and ranks as a bonafide compound, with a mansion-sized fundamental home and separate guesthouse, each accomplished up as “customized architectural farmhouses,” per the itemizing, and designed by ANR Signature Assortment, a developer of ultra-high-end properties who has bought earlier initiatives to the likes of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kerry Washington, Demi Lovato, Louis Tomlinson, and the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart.

An extended blacktopped driveway zooms previous the gatehouse and plateaus at a considerable motorcourt with a three-car storage and room for not less than 10 further autos. Clad in clean gray stucco and topped by a metallic roof, the primary home affords open-plan dwelling areas and heat impartial decor all through. The double-height front room opens to out of doors gardens and is warmed by a colossal hearth; a sun-drenched den has a vaulted, whitewashed open-beam ceiling. Nevertheless it’s the designer kitchen that’s the proverbial coronary heart of the house, with its colossal eat-in island and top-of-the-line home equipment. An adjoining breakfast space spills out to a tree-shaded patio for handy al fresco entertaining, whereas a extra formal eating room boasts a temperature-controlled wine closet, good for displaying bottles of Diaz’s Alvaline wine model.

Upstairs, the master suite contains its personal sitting space, hearth, and personal patio, whereas the twin grasp baths have glam brass fixtures and marble flooring. The twin walk-in closets sport customized built-ins and house for a veritable warehouse of designer garments and equipment. There are six further bedrooms in the primary home, plus a theater room with its personal bathtub that “may very well be an eighth bed room,” per the itemizing.

The notably lush and endlessly personal yard is blanketed by sycamores and different mature native bushes, and packs in geometric garden sections and concrete terraces. Madden and Diaz can loosen up by the outsized firepit, or whip up a selfmade meal by using the total out of doors kitchen. Tucked into the very rear of the property, beneath a curved concrete retaining wall with nifty waterfall options, is a plunge pool with inset spa and Baja shelf.

The couple’s present residence can be positioned within the mountains above Beverly Hills, in a gated neighborhood residence to stars corresponding to Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katy Perry. Diaz moreover maintains a cottage-sized residence above L.A.’s bustling Sundown Strip, plus a $9.5 million rental in New York Metropolis’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Ginger Glass of Compass held the itemizing; Rebecca Edwardson of Hilton & Hyland repped the consumers.