Cameron Diaz Opens Up About What It’s Like Being A New Mom

The actress has additionally lately been open about her resolution to step away from her performing profession — which she did following the discharge of 2014’s Annie. Whereas some followers clearly marvel if she’ll ever come out of her self-proclaimed retirement, it appears as if Cameron Diaz is presently very a lot at peace with the course her life has taken. In addition to, she’s nonetheless within the public eye to some extent — she’s had a number of candid conversations together with her friends up to now few weeks, which has as soon as once more put her again within the highlight, albeit in a unique context.