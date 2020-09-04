Cameron Roach to Step Down as Director of Drama at Sky Studios

In an inner notice seen by Selection, Gary Davey, CEO of London-based Sky Studios, has revealed to workers that Cameron Roach is to step down from his position as director of drama at Sky Studios within the spring.

In his memo, Davey wrote: “Cameron has determined to take a while out and spend extra time together with his household in Manchester.”

Roach joined Sky Drama as commissioning editor in 2013, and labored throughout a spread of titles together with Sky Originals “Britannia,” “Bulletproof” and “Riviera.” Since autumn 2018, he has led Sky Drama within the U.Okay. and through this time the group have delivered hit sequence together with “Chernobyl,” “Gangs of London” and most just lately “I Hate Suzie.”

Davey added: “As properly as elevating the dimensions, ambition and significant acclaim of Sky Drama, Cameron has been instrumental in Sky’s drive to produce extra numerous programming, each in entrance of and behind the digicam.”

As half of a wider reorganization inside Sky Studios in July, unrelated to Roach’s transfer, Jane Millichip moved from chief industrial officer to chief content material officer for Sky Studios within the U.Okay., whereas Caroline Cooper was made chief working officer for Sky Studios, as well as to her position as chief monetary officer.

Davey mentioned: “I’m assured we have now a wonderful group in place who will work carefully with [Zai Bennett, managing director of content, Sky U.K. and Ireland] and the Sky U.Okay. group to guarantee we proceed to deliver world-class unique content material to our clients.”

He added: “Indie improvement will proceed to be led by the drama commissioners, as it’s as we speak, and Jane will work with Cameron and the group to resolve how we greatest arrange ourselves for continued success in drama.”

Roach started his profession in script and sequence enhancing on long-running drama sequence such as “Casualty,” earlier than touchdown his first producing job on Season 6 of the hit jail drama “Dangerous Ladies” for Shed Productions. He went on to produce two seasons of “Footballers’ Wives.”

In 2007, he moved to Kudos Productions to produce the Worldwide Emmy award-winning second season of “Life on Mars,” and in 2009 produced BBC2’s critically acclaimed “Moses Jones.” Different BBC credit embrace “Silk” and “Younger James Herriot.”

In 2011, he was requested to oversee the transfer of “Waterloo Highway” from Rochdale to Glasgow; as govt producer he labored on 50 episodes of the present.