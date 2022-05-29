Camila Cabello made the fans of Real Madrid and Liverpool vibrate with her show in the Champions League final

Camila Cabello’s show in the Champions League final

The whole world of football lived a party in the preview of the great Champions League final 2022. The UEFA chose the singer Camila Hair to be the protagonist of the show that made the fans of the Real Madrid and of Liverpool in the Stade de Francewhere the start of the match was delayed due to incidents with fans of both teams at the entrances to the stadium.

The singer-songwriter and actress of Cuban origin began her show in one of the tunnels that lead to the lawn to the rhythm of “Miss”, which is the song she did with Shawn Mendes and catapulted her to worldwide fame. Later, accompanied by a group of dancers, she continued her presentation with two other great hits such as “Bam-Bam” y “Don’t go yet”.

His show made the fans who were able to enter the Stade de France of Paris (France), although many others had income problems. Even these incidents caused a delay in the start of the show that had Camila Hair as the main protagonist.

Camila Cabello was the protagonist of the show in the preview of the Champions League final (Photo: REUTERS)

Cabello chose a white dress from the Mexican designer, Charles Pinedato sing at the opening ceremony of the most important club competition in European football. “They were looking for a designer who could express Camila’s Mexican roots, Latinas in general, but with a global vision. I loved the idea and accepted the challenge. The inspiration for the look is Mexico, Oaxaca, papel picado and Mexican crafts. All in a total white look”Pineda said, as reported by the magazine Vogue.

Former member of the musical group Fifth Harmony He shared with his followers on social networks how his preparation was during the last days. His professional path to this great performance began when his 15 years asked as a birthday present to be taken to the casting of “The X Factor”a talent show that gave life to famous bands like One Direction.

Camila Cabello’s show made the fans of Real Madrid and Liverpool vibrate (Photo: REUTERS)

Her talent as a soloist led her to be one of the interpreters chosen to integrate the female group Fifth Harmony. It wasn’t long until she started her solo stage and her album “Family” It was the great confirmation of his artistic abilities, since he was able to have the participation of great artists such as Ed Sheeran, Maria Becerra and Yotuel.

One of the images that Camila Cabello shared on social networks before the Champions League final.

