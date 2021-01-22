Camila Cabello’s Cinderella, Ghostbusters Sequel & Uncharted Delayed

Sony has shifted launch dates for quite a few titles, together with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Camila Cabello’s “Cinderella,” “Uncharted” with Tom Holland and Sony/Marvel’s “Morbius” starring Jared Leto.

“Cinderella” will launch in theaters on July 16 as an alternative of Feb. 5. That delay bumps the online game adaptation “Uncharted,” which was initially set for mid-July, to Feb. 11, 2022. In the meantime, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” has moved again two months from April 2 to June 11. In flip, the “Ghostbusters” sequel was delayed to Nov. 11.

Sony’s newest calendar shift got here minutes after MGM delayed “No Time to Die,” the most recent James Bond installment, from April to Oct. 8. With “No Time to Die” slated to open on the identical day as one other Sony title, “Morbius,” the movie has formally moved to Jan. 21, 2022. Earlier this month, the studio moved the Jared Leto-led comedian e book thriller from March to its present early October date.

Many had anticipated “Cinderella” to desert its February launch date as a result of the studio hadn’t launched a single shred of selling or promotional supplies for the Kay Cannon-directed fairy dale adaptation. With “Cinderella’s” emptiness, Disney and twentieth Century’s “The King’s Man” (March 12) is the one main title nonetheless on schedule for the primary quarter of 2021.

Although most large films set for the primary few months of the yr have already fled to mid-summer or later, conventional Hollywood studios might proceed to postpone tentpoles if coronavirus circumstances proceed to rise. Moviegoing has been gradual to return within the U.S., as evidenced by the lackluster field workplace. Final weekend, Liam Neeson’s motion thriller “The Marksman” received the weekend with simply $3 million. These ticket gross sales definitely aren’t inspiring the key studios to take an opportunity on their buzziest films.