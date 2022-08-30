Camilo Guevara March, son of “Che” Guevara, died

Camilo Guevara (AFP/file)

Camilo Guevara Marchson of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara, died this Monday in Caracas at the age of 60 from a heart attack, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel confirmed on Tuesday.

“With deep pain we say goodbye to Camilo, son of Che and promoter of his ideas”, said the president on his Twitter account.

With deep sorrow we say goodbye to Camilo, Che’s son and promoter of his ideas, as director of the Che Center, which preserves part of his father’s extraordinary legacy. Hugs to his mother, Aleida, to her widow and daughters, and to the entire Guevara March family. pic.twitter.com/n7PaAVbmC2 – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) August 30, 2022

According to the agency Latin PressGuevara March was visiting Caracas and died “as a result of a pulmonary thrombolysis that led to a heart attack”.

Born in 1962 and graduated in labor law, he was directivo of the Che Centeran institution located in Havana, which keeps the personal files of the former guerrilla and is dedicated to promoting his life, work and thought.

The lawyer affirmed that the image of his father had been marketed in a disproportionate way and considered that this was intended to eliminate “Che” from his own history. He was five years old when he died, but he claimed to have learned a lot through his writings, family and friends.

Camilo Guevara, in the center, with his parents Ernesto Guevara and Aleida March, and his brothers Ernesto and Celia (AFP)

Camilo was one of the four children of the Argentine revolutionary with the Cuban Aleida March, who are joined by Aleida, Celia and Ernesto. Guevara had another daughter, Hilda, now deceased, from his previous marriage to the Peruvian Hilda Gadea.

In a 2010 interview with the agency EFEsaid that his relationship with the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro was always “very warm.”

Ernesto “Che” Guevara, born in Argentina, studied medicine before traveling through Latin America, when he met Cuban revolutionaries Fidel and Raúl Castro in Mexico. Guevara joined his army and helped topple US-backed Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista before unsuccessfully trying to spark similar Marxist revolutions in the Congo and then in Bolivia, where he was shot dead by a soldier in 1967, a the age of 39 years.

(With information from AFP)

