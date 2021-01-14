Camilo Mayada supported the decision to open the Necaxa stadium to the fans, but called for responsibility on the field

Camilo Mayada, midfielder for Los Potosinos, acknowledged that he already missed having the fans in the stands (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

This Friday, Athletic of San Luis will visit Necaxa for day 2, with the news that there will be an audience in the Victoria Stadium. Despite the hard time that Mexico is experiencing due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the institution in Tunisia is happy for the return of the fans.

Camilo Mayada, midfielder from Potosinos, He recognized that he already missed having the fans in the stands, even if they belong to the rival in turn. He assured that it is something motivating to go looking for his first points in the tournament.

“The audience is part of the show and I love that I can return the same. We have all missed it, but they are measures that had to be taken for the health of the people. If qualification is in Aguascalientes, it will be something very motivating for everyone ”, he commented at a press conference.

The Uruguayan called on Friday’s attendees to respect the health protocols proposed to avoid risks of contagion (Photo: Omar Hernandez / Reuters)

Even so, the Uruguayan He called on Friday’s attendees to respect health protocols raised to avoid contagion risks. He pointed out that if these exercises are achieved, at some point he will be able to increase the allowed capacity of the properties.

“As a player, what you want is that the people who can participate have to be responsible, to take the corresponding measures, to take care of themselves. Today is 30% what is enabled, but we all want it to be 100% tomorrow ”, he stressed.

If these things work, we are all going to be able to enjoy football the way people like it: on the field of play

The Uruguayan assured that, despite the defeat, they did not have a bad game at the Azteca Stadium (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

In turn, the champion of America highlighted the importance of getting a victory over the Rays and thus begin to leave the last places of the quotient table. “The percentage table is a very important issue and Necaxa can be one of the direct rivals, it would be spectacular to add three”, he mentioned.

Mayada stressed that the adaptation to the game proposed by coach Leonel Rocco “it’s very good”. He explained that the squad is happy with the work of the Uruguayan helmsman, so he hopes that all the players are quickly engaged.

“Part of that was seen in the game against America, unfortunately the positive result could not be obtained that we all expected. The attitude was very good and from that very positive things are built. There are 17 days left and If we face them that way, they will be more than positive”, He assured.

Mayada stressed that the adaptation to the game proposed by coach Leonel Rocco “is very good” (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

The Uruguayan assured that, despite the defeat (2-1) against Las Águilas, they didn’t have a bad game at the Azteca Stadium. He announced that this proposal to continue fighting until the end will be a hallmark of the mattress franchise in this contest.

“The weekend was not a bad game, but the goal was not achieved, which was to score points. Something that we have considered is that throughout the tournament, every game we are going to propose. Our idea is to always try to win the games, “he said.

By last, avoided comparing the new coach with the Mexican Guillermo Vázquez, technician with whom they finished in the last position of the table last semester. He explained that each one has an approach, although he noted that he feels comfortable with the proposal of his compatriot.

“I can talk about the current coach, without coming to the comparisons of those who have been in the past. As a Uruguayan and their compatriot, I think we have a similar way of feeling the game, they are very passionate and that is seen day by day in training ”, he concluded.

