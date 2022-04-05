Camilo Vargas renewed with Atlas until 2026

Vargas was a key player for the Atlas championship, which is why he will continue with the club for 4 more years (Video: Twitter/@AtlasFC)

The squad of Atlas made official the renewal of Camilo Vargasthe Colombian goalkeeper will continue to wear the colors red and black for four more years, that is, he will be linked to Foxes until 2026.

Through a official statement broadcast on Twitter, the institution shared with its fans the news that Vargas will continue to be in the athlete’s goal for several more tournaments. The Perla Tapatia club described the Colombian soccer player as “Super Hero”this due to his outstanding participation with the team in the tournaments he has played and especially for his saves in the final against Leon in December 2021.

“The historical Colombian Superhero, Camilo Vargas, will continue to be Rojinegro until 2026”, can be read in the publication.

Camilo Vargas extended his contract until 2026 with Atlas (Photo: Twitter/@AtlasFC)

And it is that after he became the figure of the second Jalisco championship, the fans considered him a “hero” and one of the historical players of the club. Therefore, once his contract was about to expire, the board decided to start negotiations with the player to extend his participation with the club.

Within the newsletter, the directive of The academy He recapitulated the achievements that the Colombian goalkeeper achieved and described him as a “fundamental piece” of the club. This was specified by the Guadalajara squad:

“Since he arrived at Atlas FC in the summer of 2019, Camilo Vargas has become a fundamental piece for the foxes and on the wall under the three sticks that he has made of The academy the best defense in Mexican Soccer during the last calendar year. Thus, At Atlas FC we are pleased to announce that the Colombian Superhero has renewed his commitment to the Mexican Soccer Academy and will continue defending the goal red and black until the year 2026″.

Camilo Vargas stopped León’s last penalty and thereby secured the Atlas championship (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

In the second leg of the Apertura 2021, Camilo Vargas saved two penalties that meant the second title in the history of the Atlas. It should be remembered that in that final the Liga MX champion was defined in penalty round because the overall score was tied.

For the first leg match, the red and black were wounded from their visit to The fair Well, they received three goals. Despite the outstanding participation of Vargas, he could not avoid scoring. But in the return game he reversed that impression and he was the most outstanding figure of the game because he kept the goal clean and thus allowed it to go to penalties.

In a game full of nervousness, Camilo stopped Fernando Navarro’s shot and in the last charge he stopped the shot of Louis Montes. Once he cleared the ball, the Jalisco stadium shouted with joy because his feat was getting closer. It was Julio Furch who finally gave the club victory.

The Colombian goalkeeper was a key player for the second Atlas title (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

According to the summary made by Atlas, of the 97 games that the Colombian has played with The fury He has a total of 34 games without conceding a goal. It should be noted that Vargas came to Mexican soccer in 2019 when he signed for the first time with the Guadalajara directive.

So far, so far Shout Mexico Clausura 2022, the Colombian goalkeeper already has four duels without receiving an annotation. And in total so far calendar year has a mark of 16 commitments with clean sheetsin said brand the games of the League 2021.

After the game was played Matchday 12 of the current tournament, the squad of Atlas is placed in the fifth position with a total of 19 points. His next commitment will be against Necaxa on date 13 of the championship.

