Campazzo added 2 assists and earned a strong praise from his coach after the victory against Doncic’s team

Campazzo’s two assists against Dallas

“Facu and the second unit defended hard. They played with passion. I know it sounds cliché, but when you play hard, good things happen. That’s what Facu is for, he plays hard “. Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone did not hesitate to display praise for Campazzo, despite the fact that his statistics in the victory against the Dallas Mavericks were not so strong. The Argentine had a substantial interference in the game, regardless of the numbers, and his coach recognized it.

Denver Nuggets won 117-113 away from the team that leads Luka Doncic. The Argentine base completed 12 minutes, half of them during the last quarter with an even result. During that time on the court, he collaborated with 2 assists, 2 steals and 2 reboundsFigures that do not fully represent their real contribution with the Malone combined. One detail: the two assists were for JaMychal Green to hit from the line of three.

“When it comes in, it makes an impact. On both sides of the court. Create offensive plays for your teammates and on defense simply compete at the highest level. Play hard now whether you play with him for 2 minutes, 10, 20, 30 minutes, he will play the same way”, Explained the team coach in statements collected by the Argentine press team and also the specialized journalist Joel Rush.

“What he lacks in size, he makes up for in the size of his heart and his competitive spirit”, sentenced on the basis of 1.78m.

The looks in the game were taken Michael Porter Jr., who accumulated 30 points and 8 rebounds in 27 minutes on the court for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic (20 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes) and Jamal Murray (16 points in 25 minutes) accompanied him. And Doncic? He had 35 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in another impressive performance during his 39 minutes of play..

In the 16 matches who played so far in the NBA – he only did not enter the court in the previous duel against Dallas – Campazzo averages 12 minutes, 3.9 points per game and 1.4 assists per game. The Nuggets are currently fourth in their conference with 10 wins and 7 losses. The winning streak over nine of the last twelve appearances escalated the franchise that lost the conference final last season to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Currently, the first three places are occupied by the Lakers (14-4), followed by the Los Angeles Clippers (13-4) and the Utah Jazz (12-4).

