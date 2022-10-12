Campazzo agreed with the Dallas Mavericks and is still in the NBA: why he agreed again to earn less money and play fewer minutes than in Europe

Facundo Campazzo will meet again with his friend Luka Doncic (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

“Those who know the NBA from the inside don’t want to leave it for the world, whether they play a lot or not so much”. The phrase belongs to an Argentine who wanted to explain why Andrés Nocioni, one of the few of us who never dreamed of playing in the best league in the world, did not return to Europe until he had no other choice, after a couple of bad experiences in Sacramento and Philadelphia. This is the first explanation that must be given when the end of this novel that ended with Facundo Campazzo in Dallas Maverickswith a minimum contract, last and to occupy a minor role, even if it is starting.

“Why do you wait so long? Why doesn’t he go back to Europe, to play again for Real Madrid, to earn more money there, instead of taking a minimum contract and playing a few minutes? The questions followed each other in recent days, each hour with more virulence, but Campazzo and those around him remained stoic, waiting for the offer that seemed not to come but, in the end, it did. It’s official: the captain of our National Team will play his third season in the NBA. It will be for one year, guaranteed and for the minimum for that amount of time among the best (stipulated at 2,000,000 dollars). Exactly what was expected for this moment, six days before the start of the regular phase of the new season.

The second –and essential- reason to explain the Cordovan’s decision has to do with his determination -and desperation- to continue in the NBA. It was his main and almost only option, until the months passed and he had to start listening to the Real Madrid and to other stakeholders in Europe. But actually, FC7 He always had it in his head to stay among the best. He feels that he has already done what he should have done in Europe -MVP, he won everything and became one of the two best point guards- and that he needed to exhaust the instances to show that he can play in the NBAwhich belongs to this world in which he longed to be so much and enjoys so much now from the inside…

There is a third reason, although it does not seem to have weighed so much on the decision, although it adds up: When playing his third season in the NBA, Facu will be credited with the life pension -and all his other advantages, such as medical coverage- that the competition has agreed with the players’ union. It is not an astonishing figure (it starts at 60,000 dollars a year and depends on the number of campaigns and games played), but being in dollars and for life, it is something to take into account, especially since Campazzo has been leaving the economic part in the background.

Facu had a contract close to 6 million dollars with Denver (Photo: Brian Sevald / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)

How is this? In his first two seasons, in Denver, he pocketed 6 million dollars, but you have to remove about 40% of taxes and part of the very high exit clause he had with Real Madrid, the largest in history for a player who goes to the best league in the world (6,000,000). The good thing is that there are no rigid terms stipulated to pay it and that has allowed him, until now, to have paid only 60%. The other part remains to pay. For that also Facu’s decision to bet on the NBA again was surprising, considering that in Europe he would end up earning more money, especially since the taxes are not so many. For him, it is clear, not everything is green…

Returning to the NBA and this new chance, in the Mavs, it can be concluded that it is an interesting option, not so much because of the place that it will occupy a priori, but because of the characteristics of the franchise, the team and because of having Luka Doncic, his friend and former Real teammate. We are talking, first, about a franchise that worships intangibles that favor Facu and, at the same time, with the added bonus of being the opportunity to play with Luka, today one of the three best players in the world and, furthermore, that kid that he learned from those intense duels between the two when they were part of the Madrid squad and today, starting his fifth season, he is a candidate to go for another step, the MVP.

Of course, speaking of Campazzo, you have to go down to earth and say that he arrives at a team already armed, as the last player on the squad (#15, not counting the dual contracts that are to play in the NBA and, at the same time, in the G-League) and, in principle, with a very limited role. To summarize, it could be said that Cordovan starts as the third baseman. Or as the fourth, depending on how you look at it, bearing in mind that ahead are Luke, Spencer Dinwiddie and the Frenchman Ntilikina. But basketball and the NBA today are not so linear, positions are no longer respected as before, versatility is the buzzword and the perimeter players share the different roles. For example, Doncic is a base but he plays everything. Dinwiddie is also a point guard, but in reality he is more of an unbalanced player, who plays more for himself than for the rest, and can occupy all three positions on the perimeter: point guard, shooting guard and even small forward. Ntilikina, the third point guard on paper, stands out for his defense and shooting on foot, but he can be a shooting guard. In fact, his characteristics are more for that place.

Campazzo will have a minor role in the start with Dallas (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Facu is the only point guard. That is why it was also difficult for him to get a place in the NBA. And because of his characteristics, of course. He is a more FIBA ​​PG, more point guard, more game generator, than a scorer, exactly what the NBA is looking for today. Before, there was always room for the workers who defended and thought first of the team, of passing the ball and making the team play. Today, unfortunately for those who have these virtues, much less. Today’s point guards have to be constant threats in attack, score points and force defenses… Everything that FC7 was working on in the special preseason that it did in Córdoba with shooting and technical-tactical development coaches.

For now, Jason Kidd will have another five perimeter, nine in total to distribute roles and minutes: they are Tim Hardaway, Theo Pinson, Jaden Hardy, Josh Green and Reggie Bullock. The legendary former point guard, who has been a coach for nine years and is coming off his best result, a very good first season with the Mavs (52-30 record) that ended in a surprising Western final, has already announced who will be part of the second unity. Dinwiddie will be their leader, along with Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood. He surprised because Dinwiddie and Hardaway are two of the best players, at least offensively, and they’re coming off the bench. That leaves Green, Hardy and Ntilikina as options to join Luka in the starting lineup.

This conformation, a priori, leaves Facu out of the second unit, needing to make merits to be able to join and win a place. The Argentine will be a member of a third unit that you must be attentive to take advantage of opportunities, due to injuries, foul problems or lack of confidence or performance of those who are ahead. It is clear that it is not the best situation, especially for those who demonstrated in Europe and from 2019 to here, at the National Team level, that they are one of the best FIBA ​​point guards. But, as was said, the NBA is the NBA, it has its own style and peculiarities. Facu knows it and does not deny it. He was asking for another chance to show that he can. And he will have it. We’ll see how many minutes he manages to win… Because, you know, without minutes, it’s also impossible to prove.

That said, Dallas could be an interesting place for him. Because he needs a point guard who handles the ball, who generates play and can defend consistently, especially being revulsiveleaving the bank. And so, little by little, earn a place that, at first, will surely not be there, when arriving at an armed team with roles already assigned. It is possible that when they see him train and deliver, he will begin to gain appreciation from a coach who has known him for years, even before he came to the NBA. That is what the Argentine aspires to. Nor is he less than Doncic, the lord and master of the team, he knows him well and know what you can give, in the game and in attitude, including your social contribution in the locker room.

Anyway, from how the situation was a few days ago, an interesting sports proposal was presented, which Facu can take advantage of and turn it in his favor. Because, ultimately, each chance always depends on how you take advantage of it… And even more so in this extremely brave NBA, crude and cruel as always, but with a level of talents and characteristics that, as was said, is not made for shorts and towers. But, of course, Campazzo has overcome challenges all his life and that’s why he looked for a new one, faithful to his personality. And feeling from his heart.

