Campazzo debuted as captain and shone in Argentina’s tight win against Venezuela for the World Cup Qualifiers

The Argentine basketball team starred in a remarkable reaction in the final quarter and ended up beating his pair from Venezuela as a visitor by 69 to 66, in a match valid for the third qualifying window of the playoffs continental heading to the World Cup Indonesia-Philippines-Japan 2023. In the so-called “Caldera del Diablo” in the city of Puerto La Cruz, state of Anzoátegui, the team led by Bahian Néstor “Che” García overcame a 10-point deficit (43-53) at the end of the third chapter.

The driver of the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, Facundo Weather in Campazzo, turned out key piece to turn the course of a game that was complicated for Argentina. The 31-year-old point guard from Cordoba finished with a 29 points (1-5 in doubles, 5-9 in triples, 12-13 in free throws), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block in los 36 minutes who remained on the field.

They were also important the contributions of the Buenos Aires inmate Marcos Delia (Pallacanestro Trieste, Italy), with a balance of 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, and the forward from Mar del Plata Patrick Garinowho converted two triples in the last quarter and closed his task with 9 points (3-4 shots from the field) plus 2 rebounds in 19m.

In the Venezuelan group, directed by the Buenos Aires coach Fernando Duró (former Olympic of La Banda and Gymnastics of Comodoro Rivadavia), the best came from the intern Néstor Colmenares (former Institute of Córdoba), who concluded with a balance of 13 points, 8 rebounds, a goal pass and a block in 32m .

ARG VS VEN WC2023 QUALIFIERS

Venezuelawhat on this day he resigned the undefeated he held and remained with a 4-1 record, clearly dominated the first three chapters of the game, with the usual recipe: patience to develop the most convenient maneuver towards the low post taking advantage of the weak Argentine defense. Is that the away team lacked for the first 30 minutes of a different plan than that that was not to seek to convert with the perimeters wide open. The three-point shooting of the albiceleste quintet in the first three chapters (5-17) was below 30 percent.

Everything changed in the last quarter, when Argentina added a strong defense to that enviable efficiency he scored with the outside shot: he added 6 triples in his first attempts from distance (three by Campazzo, two by Garino and another by José Vildoza). Thus, ‘Che’ García’s quintet went to the front with an 11-0 burst, which later extended to an unexpected 17-0 to escape 60-53, with just 4 minutes to play.

Beyond the final attack of the local cast, the Argentine teamwhich was also 4-1 and already qualified for the next phase of the competition, knew how to manage the advantage and took the victory. Argentina will complete zone A next Sunday, when they visit Panama, starting at 5:10 p.m. local time (7:10 p.m. in Buenos Aires), in a match valid for the sixth and last date of the qualifying stage.

Formations:

Venezuela (66): David Cubillán 6, Garly Sojo 13, Jhornan Zamora 15, Miguel Ruiz 0, Néstor Colmenares 13 (fi) Gregory Vargas 6, Michael Carrera 4, Heissler Guillent 2, Yohanner Sifontes 5, Pedro Chourio 2, Windi Graterol 0. DT: Fernando Duro.

Argentina (69): Facundo Campazzo 29, Leandro Bolmaro 0, Carlos Delfino 3, Nicholas Brussino 0, Marcos Delía 9 (fi) Patricio Garino 9, Nicholas Romano 10, Juan Pablo Vaulet 4, Jose Vildoza 5, Francisco Caffaro 0, Tayavek Gallizzi DT: Nestor Garcia.

Progression: Venezuela 22-16, 42-31, 53-43 and 66-69.

Estadio: Luis Ramos (Puerto La Cruz).

Referees: Weiland (Canada)-Bermudez (Mexico)-Bartel Maina (Uruguay).

