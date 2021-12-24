Campazzo had a great level and was one of the figures of the game, but he did not reach it: Denver fell to Charlotte

* Facundo Campazzo’s performance against Charlotte Hornets

Maybe Facundo Campazzo is in the instance of greater regularity of performance since its landing in the NBA, but that contrasts with the more unstable present of his team. The Argentine point guard had a brilliant first half that helped his team to get into the game, but the Denver Nuggets lost the axis of the game again and ended up suffering a Painful 115-107 loss to Charlotte Hornets in local condition.

The 30-year-old player had a roster with 12 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 cap in 33 minutes action which placed him as the second highest scorer of his team behind a Nikola Jokic what accumulated 29 points, 21 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal.

Facu had a brilliant first part in which he showed a complete repertoire and allowed his team finish that stage up on the scoreboard (65-52) despite the fact that the Argentine entered when the difference was in favor of the Hornets. However, the last set of those led by Michale Malone had a very poor performance (13-38 down) and they added a new fall that marks the irregular process they are going through in the NBA.

As an outstanding debt, Campazzo finished with 3 hits on 10 attempts from the triple line on a team that featured four players just behind their number of points: Jeff Green, Vlatko Cancar, Will Barton Y Austin River they signed 11 points in the duel. The other detail on the roster was Jokic’s hit percentage despite finishing as the player with the most scores of the night: scored 13 shots out of 34 attempted.

Campazzo finished with 12 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, 2 rebounds and 1 cap (Photo: USA Today Sports)

In the other side, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 23 points, followed by the 17 provided by Terry Rozier. The data that marks the spreadsheets is that the Charlotte’s top assist was PJ Washington with 5 assists, the same amount reported by both Jokic and Campazzo to also be leaders of that statistical section in the meeting.

Until this time of the season, Campazzo had a points record of 16 (against the Chicago Bulls and against the Milwaukee Bucks), taking into account that during his first year as NBA he reached 19 points twice. Besides, his maximum assists since landing in the most competitive league on the planet is 13 (against the Houston Rockets in his first season) and this year He has already added 8 assists in the same game maximum three times.

His average in the current season has it with 6.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds for an average of about 20.9 minutes per game.

Denver continues to navigate the middle of the Western Conference table with a record of 15 wins and 16 losses that allows you to be in the eighth placement in back of Dallas Mavericks (15-16) and above Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17). This last team also played in the last hours and added a fall against the Utah Jazz with just two minutes on the Argentine court. Leandro Bolmaro.

Heading into the latter days of the year, the Nuggets still have three submissions to complete: Sunday, December 26 against the Los Angeles Clippers (from 23, Argentina time), the Wednesday, December 29 vs. Golden State Warriors (starting at 00) and the Thursday 30 also against the Warriors (from 23.30).

