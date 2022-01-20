Campazzo had a weak performance, but with a stellar Nikola Jokic the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers in overtime

Facundo Campazzo was again far from showing his best version and had little participation in the vital victory of the Denver Nuggets at home against the Los Angeles Clippers by 130 to 128 in overtime. The Serbian giant Nikola Jokic was the great figure of the night.

The Argentine guard, who he was only on the pitch for approximately 9 minutes (none of them in the decisive part of the vibrant match that took place in the Ball Center), was not fine in his decisions. The former Peñarol of Mar del Plata, Murcia and Real Madrid did not score points (0-5 in field goals), grabbed two rebounds (one defensive and one offensive) and committed a personal foul.

The last time Michael Malone gave the Cordovan action was midway through the third quarter, when the Colorado team had rehearsed a comeback (they went down 59-47 at halftime).

The great figure of the night and the main culprit of the victory for the locals was Nikola Jokic, who had a dream performance. The insider finished with a triple-double (14 rebounds, 10 assists and 49 points -the top scorer of the night-) and showed superb talent in the decisive stage of the game, constantly contributing points and even correcting the mistakes of his teammates of equipment. His return also included 3 steals, 1 cover, 5 turnovers and 4 personal fouls.

His main side was Aaron Gordon, who after a pass from the Balkan hit a lethal triple to sentence the victory. The former Orlando Magic contributed 28 points, while the podium was closed by Monté Morris, with 19.

Facundo Campazzo had little participation in the Denver Nuggets’ victory against the Los Angeles Clippers (Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The visit, which did not have two of its main figures available, such as Paul George and Kawahi Leonard, fought until the end as a result of the great night of Reggie Jackson (28 points, 12 assists and 3 steals) and Ivica Zubac (32 units, 3 passes and 10 rebounds).

With this result, the Denver Nuggets were left with a key win against a direct competitor for a place in the NBA playoffs. Those led by Malone now have a record of 23 wins and 20 losses, which positions them in sixth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers, for their part, were in ninth place with a negative mark of 22-24.

Those from Colorado will have action again tomorrow, from 11pm, against Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies (third in the West, with 31-16). Then on Sunday, they host the Detroit Pistons (14th in the East, 11-33).

Tyronn Lue’s men, for their part, will have two tough commitments as visitors: tomorrow they will face the Philadelphia 76ers (5th in the East, with 26-18) and then they will go to Madison Square Garden on Sunday to face off with the New York Knicks.

