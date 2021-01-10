Campazzo played 17 minutes and Denver won: the assist that drove the fans crazy and the coach’s explanation of his “love” for him

Campazzo had three points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes on the court against Philadelphia

It did not come from adding minutes due to the height it presented Dallas Mavericks, but Facundo Campazzo was able to return to the slopes in front of some Philadelphia 76ers decimated by Covid-19 and the Argentine base added several minutes again. From the statistical point of view, he contributed three points, two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes of play. It was victory of Denver Nuggets 115-103 and thus climbs his record to 4-5.

In the previous match, Michael Malone took a few minutes to talk about Facu Campazzo and his decision to sideline him against Dallas. “It was very important for us in the games against Minnesota. since it helped a lot so that we can win. But against Dallas it was difficult to make him play because they put two tall players in most of the game and we needed to match up with people with similar characteristics ”, explained the coach in statements that the specialized journalist of Forbes Sports, Joel Rush. And I add: “All I can say about Facu is that I love him. Play hard, play to win and I’m doing everything I can to make him add minutes. Every time he’s on the pitch, good things happen for us ”.

In the previous duel there was a lot of controversy since he was very close to being suspended by the NBA. The coronavirus positive from Seth Curry, shooter of the Sixers, in full match against the Brooklyn Nets forced the franchise to have to isolate several teammates who had close contact with the player. In addition, they announced physical problems in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to continue reducing the squad and try to postpone the game.

Facundo in a new Denver Nuggets victory. (@NBA)

Finally, the match was played normally and the 76ers presented several rookies and two players who had been representing the second team of the city in the G League: Delaware Blue Coats. The team coach, Doc RiversHe joked about putting some basketball players in positions they don’t usually play. “Dwight Howard (center) will be the point guard and we will see how he is given”He declared between sarcastic laughs in the preview.

The crash started evenly to everyone’s surprise. Young Sixers I was giving problems to Nuggets with several newcomers. Facu Campazzo entered to defend in a good way the last ball of the first quarter to Tyrese Maxey and then racked up several minutes in which he was able to anticipate giant Dwight Howard on a rebound and attended Monte Morris so that he scores double and also takes a foul. Then he sat on the bench and Denver was leading 58-51 at halftime.

From then on, Philadelphia couldn’t keep up with the pace and intensity of the Nuggets and the entire third quarter was from the Argentine team. About the end of the third quarter the former Real Madrid He was able to add a few more seconds but with little participation in setting up the plays. Already in the last stretch of the game, with a great advantage over the Sixers, Facu played most of the last quarter to add 17 minutes on the court to his statistics: scored a corner triple that would be his only points of the game (1/4 of the field) and invited one more assist with a beautiful alley oop for Isaiah Hartenstein.

Denver will play again on Sunday 10 at 20:00 in Argentina against the revelation team of the Eastern Conference: New York Knicks. In search of consistency, Michael Malone’s men need to achieve a positive record to head for the top positions in the West that, for now, lead Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James with 7 wins and 3 losses.

