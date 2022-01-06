Campazzo played his 100th game in the NBA regular season – the no-look pass to Jokic that delighted fans in Denver’s loss

Summary of Denver’s loss to Utah

It was a special night for Facundo Campazzo. In the duel that the Denver Nuggets played at home against the Utah Jazz. The Argentinian played his 100th game in the NBA regular season and returned to be a starter in his team, which fell in the Ball Arena for 115-109 against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Cordovan base went from more to less in the meeting. He had an active participation in the first half, in which he deployed his entire offensive arsenal. Campazzo played just over 20 minutes in which he added 5 points (2-6 from the field), 4 assists and 2 rebounds.

His best version was when he found himself in the attack with Nikola Jokic and between them they were able to add from the plays of pick and roll. As has been happening in several passages in recent games, the point guard assisted the Serbian giant. And this time it happened in two consecutive actions in the second quarter of the game that had the signature of the Cordovan. First, Facu penetrated and passed the ball to the last Most valuable Player to define in front of the hoop. And then there was one of the most beautiful plays of the evening in Colorado.

Jokic brought the ball up from the bottom as if he were the team’s point guard, left it to Campazzo and he went to the basket. He was followed by his marker (Jordan Clarkson) and the one who marked the pivot (Udoka Azubuike), allowing Denver number 7 to attend without looking at his partner, who scored the double and got the foul to the delirium of Nuggets fans.

The Argentine base played his 100th game in the NBA regular phase (Getty Images via AFP)

After an even first stage, which ended with Utah leading by one point (57-56), the Argentine was not a factor in the second half, where he saw few minutes. It should be noted that Monte Morris, the team’s starting point guard, was once again part of the squad after entering the league’s sanitary protocol.

Beyond the result, Campazzo became the eighth Argentine to reach 100 regular series games. The previous seven were: Manu Ginobili (1.057), Luis Scola (743), Chapu Nocioni (514), Carlos Delfino (507), Fabricio Oberto (336), Paul prigioni (270) and Walter Herrmann (152).

The great figure of the evening in Denver was Bojan bogdanovic, that given the poor production of Donovan Mitchell and the absence of Rudy Gobert, showed his face for the Jazz and finished with the highest score of the season for him: he scored 36 points, and in addition to 13 rebounds and 4 assists. Another that stood out in the visitors was Rudy Gay: the former San Antonio was the author of 18 points and 7 rebounds, with a 6-9 from the field and a 4-7 in triples.

At the Nuggets, as is customary, the best was Jokic again. The Serbian achieved an outstanding triple-double (the seventh of the season) in the defeat of his team with 26 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists. Denver had other good offensive contributions thanks to Will Barton and Monte Morris, both with 20 points, but the defense was the one that failed as they allowed 115 points from Utah.

With this fall, Denver now has a record of 18 wins and 18 losses and is down to 7th in the West.. The next game for Campazzo and company will be this Friday, again at home, against the Sacramento Kings.

Campazzo’s first points were thanks to a blown layup (Getty Images via AFP)

