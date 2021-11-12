Campazzo set a new record in his NBA career, but his present raises great concern

* Facundo Campazzo reached 250 assists in the NBA

Find consistency in a league as competitive as the NBA it is a difficult mission even for the big stars of the franchises. Facundo Campazzo had found a firm place in the Denver Nuggets but this new season did not start as expected and he is playing little part of the games. In the last victory of the Argentine team by 101 to 98 against Indiana Pacers, the point guard arrived from Real Madrid He added just over seven minutes in which he added an assist and a two-point shot that he could not convert since he received a block.

In a meeting where the absences of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, three referents of the Nuggets, Campazzo had little space in the rotation, could contribute little in the offensive set and had problems when marking T. J. McConnell. Because, coach Michael Malone opted to give Markus Howard playing time who fulfilled that role.

In addition, ahead of the Argentine also appear the alternatives of Austin Rivers and the newbie Bonex Hyland. During the past season, Facundo was one of the first help wheels of the starting quintet. But a stumbling start caused the point guard to lose ground and, during the seven minutes he was on the field in the game against Indiana, the Denver franchise squandered an eight-point lead against a tough Eastern Conference opponent.

Ginobili distributed a total of 4,001 assists during his tenure in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs (Photo: AFP)

Beyond this negative context, the positive data is that with the only assistance that could distribute He reached his 250th pass since he stepped into the NBA and entered a ranking in which six historical compatriots appear: Emanuel Ginobili, Luis Scola, Carlos Delfino, Pablo Prigioni, Andrés Nocioni and Fabricio Oberto. The latter is 50 above while Manu leads the list with an impressive 4,001 during his 16 seasons in the colors of the San Antonio Spurs that will be very difficult to overcome.

On April 24 of this year, in last season’s 129-116 victory over the Houston Rockets in the regular season, Facu distributed 13 assists and scored his maximum in this item in the same game. In addition, he concluded his first year as the NBA with an average of 3.6 assists per game.

Looking forward to the next game against the Atlanta Hawks next friday in the Ball ArenaWe will have to wait if Michael Malone gives Campazzo confidence again or if he continues to look for alternatives in the substitute bench. Facundo’s present at the Nuggets It is a deja vú to his first matches in the league where he added small handfuls of minutes in which he had to give the maximum to convince the coach.

TOP ARGENTINE ASSISTANTS IN THE NBA

1. Emanuel Ginobili: 4001 assists.

2. Luis Scola: 1194 assists.

3. Carlos Delfino: 887 assists.

4. Pablo Prigioni: 765 assists.

5. Andrés Nocioni: 614 assists.

6. Fabricio Oberto: 300 assists.

7. Facundo Campazzo: 250 assists.

