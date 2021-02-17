Campazzo started for the first time in the Nuggets and shone despite the loss to Boston: 15 points, 8 assists, luxuries and a partnership under construction

Campazzo’s best plays against the Boston Celtics

The season of the NBA waiting, ready to take advantage of every second on the field to confirm the coach Mike Malone that I could trust him. And, with exact doses of his talent, attitude and perseverance in the opportunities he had from the bench, he did. Facundo Campazzo played his first game as a starter for the Denver Nuggets. It was in defeat for 112 a 99 before the Boston CelticsHowever, beyond the score, his performance was more than satisfactory. In 40 minutes of action, had 15 points, eight assists, three rebounds, two steals, a block and just one turnover. Not bad for a 29-year-old rookie, huh?

The Cordoba, who came to stand out in the victory of his team against the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James, made more decisions than in his previous appearances so far in the competition. He had an average of 12 minutes, this time he played almost 40. He averaged just over three pitches per game; against Boston he threw 12. In each category he took a step forward. And he repeated his maximum points in his fledgling experience in the most important basketball league in the world.

Campazzo converted three of four in free practice and two of six in triples. Again, offered impact actions from driving. Like a penetration with a past tray that fans exploded on social media. a robbery the Nuggets highlighted on Twitter. “You have to be careful when Facundo is around”was the buzzy comment that accompanied the action.

Also a couple of combinations of aesthetic invoice with the great figure of the team, Nikola Jokic, to which he focused his assists. A high-flying, showtime society under construction? The Serbian finished the fight with 43 points and was the top scorer in the franchise. He was followed by Jamal Murray, with 25. And third, with 15, came the former Real Madrid point guard and star of the Argentine team.

Campazzo made his debut as a starter in the NBA (AP Photo / Charles Krupa)

Once the game was over, Campazzo was one of those chosen to speak to the press and left his feelings about how he lived his first time as a starter in the NBA. “Personally, When I knew I was going to be the starter, I was calm, trying to know that I had to do my job. Make the team play when I have the ball or move without the ball also to help my teammates. We have a lot of talent on the perimeter and on the inside, the big and the small. Anyone can score, anyone can carry the ball, so take advantage of that, “he said.

“We are a very dangerous team in offense, we have to improve a lot in defense, but we have to take advantage of that offensive variety that we have and when we do we are a difficult team to beat. But personally, I try that, be calm, take a reading of the situation and put my identity, play as Facundo Campazzo”Added Facu.

In addition, he analyzed how he is going through his first experience in the most important basketball league on the planet. “I feel confident, but that’s thanks to my teammates and the coach. They let me play my game, like I did on my previous teams. I want to adapt as quickly as possible, and I continue to do so. And I feel like I’m doing it in every game, in every practice. Every day. And that’s thanks to my teammates, ”he said.

Campazzo in defensive action against Jayson Tatum of the Celtics (Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

With a record of 15 wins and 12 trips, Denver is seventh in the Western Conference, which is led by the Utah Jazz. Boston, meanwhile, appears fourth on the East list, with a 14-win, 13-knockdown season.

The Nuggets will play again tonight against the Washington Wizards. And then they will meet Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, Campazzo continues to take firm steps in adapting to the United States league. The point guard who knew how to break prejudices in the National League and later in Europe with the Real Madrid jersey, has also already found cracks in the NBA mold. And he started to shred it. From gaining minutes to being a starter for the first time. The ceiling, for Facundo, is always far away.

