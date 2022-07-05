Campazzo’s spectacular assistance that surprised an NBA star: “This man is really on another level”

The Argentine base is one of the figures of the Argentine team in the World Cup Qualifiers

Facundo Campazzo shines in the World Cup Qualifiers with the Argentine team. The point guard from Cordoba is a figure on every day and the last game against Panama was no exception. While defines his future away from Denver Nuggetsafter the end of his relationship in the last 30, Facu surprised an NBA star with a spectacular play true to his style.

The luxurious “no look pass” for Carlos Delfino caused a furor on social networks and amazed Trae Youngthe great figure of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. “This man is really on another level,” The American wrote on his Twitter account about the Overtime publication and received more than 20 thousand likes, almost a thousand retweets and dozens of comments.

Young has had to face Campazzo on more than one occasion, however in March 2021 it was when he surrendered for the first time at the feet of the Argentine after his superb performance. “He is a good player. He is a player who has made it to the NBA and has made an impact on Denver’s defense. he knows a lot about basketball. He marked me all the way down the pitch, which is unusual for me. He has a lot of credit for his team’s defensive success.” expressed in dialogue with Leonardo Torres. And he added: “He’s one of the most underrated point guards in the NBA.”

Trae Young, one of the great figures of the Atlanta Hawks (Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports)

The Argentine can negotiate as a free agent and suitors will not be lacking in the NBA. For now, he was once again the figure of the team against Panama at the Roberto ‘Mano de Piedra’ Durán Arena in Panama City, as had happened days before against Venezuela in Puerto La Cruz (69-66). The Argentine basketball team won a clear victory over its Panamanian pair by 88 to 77in a match valid for the last date of the qualifying stage of the American continent, heading to the Indonesia-Japan-Philippines 2023 World Cup. The ample success of those led by Néstor ‘Che’ García from Bahia was cemented in an overwhelming work in the second quarter , when he drew a difference of 16, to go into the long break 54-38.

Thus, Argentina finished the third qualifying window with a 5-1 mark, the same record as Venezuelawhich also had no complications to beat Paraguay 87-59 (0-6) to stay in first place in zone A, due to better goal difference. top scorer of the Argentine quintet was the small forward Nicolás Brussino, with 24 goals (2-3 in doubles, 6-9 in triples, 2-3 in free throws), 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while the strategist Facundo Campazzo collaborated with 19 units and 8 goal passes.

(@cabboficial)

In the second phase of the classification, the albiceleste team will face their peers from Canada (Thursday 25) and the Dominican Republic (Monday 29) as a visitor next August, first and second in zone C, respectively. Unlike what happened last Thursday against the Venezuelan team, the Argentine quintet made a difference from early on, with a strong defense and an intensity that allowed them to run the field and score.

After an even first quarter that ended in a draw (23-23), the second chapter gave a clear visitor dominance with a decisive Brussino (4-5 in triples), well assisted by Campazzo (7 points). In the third period, the visiting team found effectiveness in a Carlos Delfino (10 goals) who had not scored until then, but who contributed his experience as an Olympic champion (Athens 2004) to underpin a sustained performance in his teammates. The 19 points with which the albiceleste cast began the last segment (80-61) evaporated immediately at the beginning of the final quarter, with a Panama that tried to overcome the disadvantage with point guard Trevor Gaskins (former Bahía Basket) as the flag.

Argentina went almost 6 minutes without scoring, the local cast scored a partial 10-0 (80-71) and set off the alarms. Just a double from Brussino (Gran Canaria, Spain), with 2m to go. 23s. for the closing, it represented the first field conversion of a García quintet (who had 6 losses in the fourth), who showed his ‘gaps’, but achieved an unquestionable victory. In the remaining game of the group, Venezuela, which is led by Buenos Aires coach Fernando Duró (former Gimnasia de Comodoro Rivadavia) and with 24 points from Jhornan Zamora, beat Paraguay, 87-59, at the Luis Ramos gym in Puerto The cross.

KEEP READING:

“The Piqué macro report”: the ace up Shakira’s sleeve that makes the footballer tremble in the midst of the bid for divorce

Romario’s “not suitable for minors” goal at the age of 56 that was seen by more than a million fans

Commotion in Europe: a Premier League star arrested accused of rape

He was an idol of Racing and San Lorenzo, he retired at the age of 31 and left football: today he manages ten service stations

Canelo Álvarez attacked Golovkin again before the fight: “I hate him”