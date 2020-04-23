CamSoda Offers To Let San Diego Comic-Con Stream On Its Platform

We’ve been carefully following the dialogue about whether or not or to not postpone this 12 months’s Comic-Con, and realizing the choice to cancel this 12 months’s occasion was a troublesome one, we needed to supply an alternate that may assure satisfaction for all these concerned.

At CamSoda, we’re devoted to serving to those that have been affected by the pandemic in each approach attainable, and we hate to see this iconic, annual popular culture celebration get cancelled. Consequently, we’d prefer to formally supply Comic-Con the chance to stream its occasion on our web site.

We’ve a sturdy infrastructure already in place for big scale content material streaming and would love to assist hold this occasion on monitor with its initially deliberate programming and timing.