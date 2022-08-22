Can a childhood coronavirus cold boost immune memory and help fight COVID?

The common cold coronaviruses affect young children again and again. These childhood illnesses trigger strong immune memory (Getty)

The immune memory against common cold coronaviruses (CCC) impact the outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and understanding its effect is crucial for the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

In a recent study published in the journal Cell Host and Microbescientists evaluated the immunological memory of the common cold coronaviruses three years before the pandemic.

According to scientists at the Infectious Diseases and Vaccines Research Center belonging to the La Jolla Institute of Immunology (LJI) in California, las well trained immune cells in our body can better remember coronaviruses.

Adults have stable antibody and T-cell memory responses to CCCs, presumably stemming from multiple exposures to them in childhood, the study noted.

The researchers found that adults have a stable immunological memory and tend to contract the common cold coronaviruses only every eight years during adulthood (Getty)

Thanks to this army of immune cells, coronavirus infections of the common cold in adulthood tend to be rare and mild. These findings may be a clue as to how immunity can develop against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

With the Ómicron BA.5 sub-variant already installed, more and more people have been observed suffering from frequent infections and reinfections. This scenario raised questions about the future potential of vaccines. This question led professionals to wonder if coronaviruses pose any special challenges to the immune system.

SARS-CoV-2 has circulated for just two years and has continued to evolve in that time. Among the dilemmas, they wanted to delve into the immune process that CCCs provide when they infect children.

To be sure of your steps, scientists were to analyze samples from people who were never exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Fortunately, blood samples were taken for an earlier study launched at LJI before the pandemic. The patients in this group were all young adults and it was safe to assume that they had been exposed to CCC multiple times.

Well-trained immune cells in our body can better remember coronaviruses (Getty)

Los common colds they affect young children over and over again. These Childhood Illnesses Cause Strong Immune Memory . As children go through the different contagions of the germs of early education, your immune system is also educated.

The researchers found that adults have a stable immune memory and tend to contract the common cold coronaviruses only every eight years during adulthood. “The immune response it is remarkably stable and durable over time,” explained one of the lead authors, Ricardo Da Silva Antunes.

SARS-CoV-2 is different from CCCs, but they have many structural similarities, and previous work by LJI suggests that the immune system recognizes the similarities between different coronaviruses.

For the new study, the researchers also showed that antibodies and T cells from this group of healthy adults could have a cross reaction with SARS-CoV-2. This cross-reactivity can actually help protect a person from severe COVID-19, and the finding reinforces the idea that the human immune system sees CCCs and SARS-CoV-2 in a similar way .

Previous studies found that people who have recently experienced infections with viruses related to the coronavirus have better defenses and tend to develop only mild symptoms (Getty)

If the observed pattern in CCC immunity is valid for SARS-CoV-2, as more immunity develops in the population, reinfections should become less frequent over time and symptoms of COVID-19 should be less severe. The emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 may complicate the process of developing immunity.

The scientific community in general agrees that it is highly likely that SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay. A pathogen that maintains a constant level in a community and does not cause disruption to day-to-day life is called endemic. But, diseases of this type are still a threat. Influenza is endemic, and while most people don’t get a life-threatening case of the flu, this virus killed 53,544 Americans in 2020 alone.

For researchers, endemic SARS-CoV-2 would continue to be serious. Based on their data on CCC immunity, they agree that the best strategy at this point is that people stay up to date on their booster shots. “At this stage of the pandemic, we are still building up that immunity to SARS-CoV-2. It is really important to receive the boosters of the vaccine: the third and fourth doses”, concludes Da Silva Antunes.

