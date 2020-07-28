Can a person have corona infection again? If in doubt, know this important thing

Washington: Can a person get the infection of Corona Virus again? This is a question to which 100 per cent of the answers have not even been known to scientists, but they believe that it is not likely to happen. Health experts believe that people with COVID-19 will develop some form of immunity, but they do not know what the level of this ability will be and how long it will last. Also Read – Delhi Govt gave this rebate to street vendors and hawkers, said this on the weekly market

There are reports that after several weeks of recovery, the investigation report of people is coming positive. Such reports have led many experts to wonder whether a person can be infected with the corona virus again? Many experts think that people are suffering from the same disease or the remaining reports of infection are being detected in the investigation report. There is also a possibility that the investigation report is coming wrong and because of this people are being said to be infected again.

Scientists say that there is no documentary evidence of infection from one person to others after being found to be infected again in the investigation report after recovery. Studies on other viruses have found that people can become ill again within three months to a year after their first infection, but something about whether this can happen in the case of the corona virus It is too early to say. Dr. Philip Landrigan, director of the Global Public Health Program at Boston College, said that this is very much an emerging science.