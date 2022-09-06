Can aging in dogs be delayed?

The current life expectancy of dogs is 14 years (Getty)

It is known and assumed by those of us who love dogs that, at some sad moment, they leave this world. L a Life expectancy of canines today is approximately 14 years old. A number that, compared to the 75 years of existence that a human being usually has, predicts a duel for which you have to be prepared.

However, science could give us hope. A group of experts from the University of Washington in Seattle is carrying out a study to track the aging of dogs and to improve and even delay this process.

The Dog Aging Projectas this work is called, is in charge of -among others- Matt Kaeberleina renowned American biologist. Kaeberlein’s team seeks to understand how lifestyle, genes and environment influence aging in dogs.

The Dog Aging Project seeks to delay canine aging using rapamycin, a drug that has been applied to other animals

“We want to use this information to help pets and people to increase life expectancy and disease-free life period”, they indicate officially from the Dog Aging Project. These specialists hypothesize that their study can also lead to an understanding of the aging process in human beings.

The scientists in charge of the project are testing anti-aging drugs on a group of 17 domestic dogs who are seven years of age or older. Preliminary results – not yet published – were positive, Kaeberlein said. One of the drugs used is rapamycina drug that according to previous research can prolong the life of wormsflies and mice.

Rapamycin acts in the body by blocking a molecule called mTOR, which is responsible for cell growth and metabolism through the intake of nutrients. “I am convinced that some of the interventions that we know prolong life and health of mice will work in dogs: it’s just a matter of showing it through clinical trials,” said Kaeberlein hopefully.

The owners of the dogs participated in the study by observing the behavior of the animals

The owners of the dogs analyzed also participated in the study to observe the daily behavior of their pets, especially after taking rapamycin . So far, the feedback has been positive: participants indicated that their dogs They are more active than before.

“ We believe that it is a real effect. It could be a decrease in pain or arthritis, or it could be that medications make dogs hyperactive Kaberlein explained.

In order to have new and broader certainties, since Dog Aging Project 580 dogs were recruited for a second trial. Over a year, half of the animals will receive rapamycin, while the other half will take a placebo. In the following 24 months, scientists will monitor the health of the canines with the idea of ​​concluding whether or not the aforementioned drug extends their useful life.

In New York, another scientific project will test a drug to prevent canine DNA damage

In the same order of things, the professor of oncology Andrei Gudkovwho works in the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center de Buffalo, Nueva Yorkis in charge of the Vaika project. Along with his colleagues Daria Fleishman and Katerina AdrianovaFour years ago, Gudkov studied the aging of a group of dogs rescued from sled races.

In this case, the experts’ attention is focused on the DNA damage that this animal experiences over time. According to Gudkov, this degenerative process can send a signal to the immune system and affect tissues and cells. This could be one of the big causes of age-related aging.

In this context, Gudkov’s team is testing an experimental drug that could alter the aforementioned DNA damage in dogs. “ If the drug can prevent DNA damage, it should allow animals to live longer, healthier lives ”, Gudkov said, clarifying that the results are not ready yet.

