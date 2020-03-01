Can Candy Crush Soda Saga be a big hit? Today’s Open Thread

Have your say on King’s fizzy sequel, along with Mozilla digital truth, Apple iMessage lawsuit and additional

The default stance on King’s Candy Overwhelm Saga cell recreation throughout the Mum or dad’s suggestions phase seems to be “It’s rubbish and cynical, and the people who play it are fools”. It is going to get considerably a kicking each time we quilt it.

And however… Candy Overwhelm Saga has been phenomenally in model, with tens of a whole bunch of hundreds of day-to-day avid players who don’t give two hoots about on-line anger over freemium business fashions or copying older video video games.

Proceed learning…

