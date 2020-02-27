Can Chicago P.D.’s Halstead Talk Some Sense Into Will After Latest Chicago Med Twist?

Jay Halstead Is Coming To Chicago Med

Sure, Jesse Lee Soffer is coming to Chicago Med within the very subsequent episode. A promotional photograph for the March four episode of Chicago Med reveals Jay within the combine on Med. Though he is not seen with Will (or every other main Med character), it stands to motive that his go to to Med might contain assembly together with his brother. It is not out of the realm of chance, proper? And hey, Will most likely does not know a lot of the dangerous selections Jay has made in latest seasons, so perhaps he would ask his brother for recommendation!