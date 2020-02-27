Can Chicago P.D.’s Halstead Talk Some Sense Into Will After Latest Chicago Med Twist?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 15 of Chicago Med Season 5, known as “I Will Do No Hurt.“
Chicago Med‘s Will Halstead made a tough discovery in “I Will Do No Hurt” when he discovered that his efforts to information Hannah to the straight and slim did not end in her instant restoration from her habit. Regardless of his perception that the drug-addicted obstetrician he attached with would flip herself in, Hannah disappeared on him whereas a affected person of hers was in critical hazard. That is simply the most recent misstep in a collection of Season 5 missteps by Will; does he want a brotherly intervention from P.D.‘s Jay Halstead to get his head on straight?
Look, I made a decision that hooking up with Hannah was considered one of Will’s worst selections of the season proper after that episode aired, however I did not suppose it was going to backfire on him so shortly! Whereas I usually would not counsel that Jay ought to give life recommendation to anyone contemplating his personal strategies of coping that are not precisely the healthiest (and he simply received shot due to a catastrophic resolution), I’ve two causes to surprise if Jay might help his brother on this tough time.
Jay Has Expertise With Addicts
On high of Jay being Will’s brother and doubtless the closest individual on the earth to him who does not work on the hospital, Jay has expertise with drug addicts in Chicago, and never simply due to the massive Fireplace/P.D. crossover all a few drug epidemic! Clearly Will wasn’t going to speak in confidence to his cop brother when he was working on the unlawful protected injection web site, however Jay might now be a precious asset to his brother.
That is to not say that Jay is all the time probably the most mature when he drops by Med for plots involving his brother, however Jay’s response to Will’s dealing with of the Hannah scenario might at the least give Will some readability. If he agrees or disagrees with what Jay must say, Will may give you an answer that works for him. In the event that they’re on good phrases, Jay might assist Will. In the event that they battle about it, Will might determine the place he stands.
All of this mentioned, Chicago Med might and may discover a confidante for Will with out borrowing someone from Chicago P.D. If not for one different massive motive, I would not even speculate about Jay stepping up for his brother. Or with the ability to step up. These Halstead bros usually are not recognized for his or her good selections when feelings are concerned!
Jay Halstead Is Coming To Chicago Med
Sure, Jesse Lee Soffer is coming to Chicago Med within the very subsequent episode. A promotional photograph for the March four episode of Chicago Med reveals Jay within the combine on Med. Though he is not seen with Will (or every other main Med character), it stands to motive that his go to to Med might contain assembly together with his brother. It is not out of the realm of chance, proper? And hey, Will most likely does not know a lot of the dangerous selections Jay has made in latest seasons, so perhaps he would ask his brother for recommendation!
In all seriousness, I am unsure what the long run holds for Will until he will get his head on straight. He was already form of a wreck earlier than discovering out that one of many addicts at his protected injection web site was additionally a colleague working with pregnant ladies and infants, and hooking up with Hannah wasn’t his finest thought. Contemplating Hannah has leverage over Will and Will simply outed her as an addict, his personal profession could possibly be in jeopardy.
He cannot speak in confidence to Natalie anymore, the love triangle of the season has Ethan, April, and Crockett occupied, Maggie has sufficient occurring with out Will’s newest disaster, and a lot of the others have their very own tales going. I might see Dr. Charles lending an ear, however confiding in a colleague could possibly be dangerous. Nonetheless, perhaps Will will simply attempt to deal with this all on his personal with none colleagues or Jay.
Discover out when new episodes of Chicago Med air Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on NBC as the primary hour of the tremendous profitable One Chicago block, which continues with Chicago Fireplace at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. with Jay Halstead at 10 p.m. ET.
