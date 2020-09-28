Can coronavirus spread through air? How long does the virus last? In New Research…

Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 6 million people have been infected with COVID-19, whereas, more than 95 thousand have died so far. Meanwhile, the Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) of CSIR has started a study on the distance of air spread from the coronavirus infected person and the time it is present in the environment. Its main purpose is to ensure the safety of health workers. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: The Corona Infections Data Reached 6 Million, So far Over 95 Thousand Died

CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said that the study, which started about 10 days ago, aims to find out if the virus can actually spread through the air? If this happens, how far can it go and how long can it be present. Its main purpose is to help health workers by doing reasonable distance from the infected.

More than 200 scientists wrote a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) about two months ago, claiming to have evidence of corona virus spreading through the air and now this study has been started in the same direction. Mishra said that based on the results of the study, CCMB may take samples of closed halls or public places such as banks or malls to assess the possibility of proliferation there.

He said, ‘We will see how far the virus can remain in the air from the source (patient) of the infection and for how long.’ Various places in the hospital such as ICU or COVID-19 Ward The samples will be collected using ‘air sampler’ from different distances like two, four and eight meters of the patient.

Mishra said that its goal is to find out how far the virus can go and how long it can remain in the air. He said that through this, we want to find out how far the distance is safe. It is a strategy to improve the safety of healthcare workers. CCMB, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, is a major research organization in the core areas of modern biology.

