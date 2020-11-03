Can I collect my PS5 during lockdown? GAME and Argos updates

Halloween was a day of thrills, scares, terrifying motion pictures and an abundance of candy consuming. It was additionally the day that we came upon that England was heading again right into a nationwide lockdown this coming Thursday – we positively received’t have any issues remembering the fifth November this yr.

Many issues at the moment are up within the air on account of Saturday’s announcement however for gaming followers, all eyes at the moment are on the next-generation consoles which might be each scheduled for launch in that lockdown interval.

For people who had been fortunate sufficient to safe a PS5 pre-order on-line, issues ought to go unchanged. All orders ought to be delivered as they had been all the time going to be on nineteenth November with out you having to do something completely different. However those that went to a retailer to pre-order had good purpose to be involved with all non-essential retailers being compelled to shut.

Can I collect my PS5 in lockdown?

Right here is all we all know thus far about what the scenario is for amassing the consoles when you deliberate to move to a retailer to collect the console on launch day.

GAME

It might seem that GAME has discovered a workaround to the issue of non-essential shops not being allowed to open – it may effectively be the press and collect loophole will enable clients to nonetheless collect their consoles on launch day.

Smyths have carried out one thing comparable previously and it appears, judging from tweets that native shops have been placing out, that this would be the case.

PLAYSTATION 5 & XBOX SERIES S/X PRE-ORDERS

Please come and pre-purchase your console from now till Wednesday night.

You’ll then be capable to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm Xbox All Entry clients will likely be contacted instantly with additional instruction. — Recreation Ashford (@GAMEAshford) November 2, 2020

Whereas this assertion solely mentions these nonetheless eager to pre-order (which carries the idea that they are going to have extra inventory on launch day), we perceive that clients who’ve already pre-ordered are being contacted to pay for the console now and then collect it on nineteenth November. This will get round them placing any gross sales by on the day itself, which they’d not be allowed to do, and nonetheless permits everybody to select the PS5 up on launch day.

Argos

The identical too applies to Argos which, luckily, has had click on and collect in place lengthy earlier than lockdown made it a necessity – it helps too that many Argos shops have been moved into areas with Sainsbury’s which is taken into account important and will stay open.

Argos has been replying to individuals on Twitter to reassure them that collections and deliveries will nonetheless go forward as deliberate.

Good day Dave, we’re nonetheless doing deliveries and Click on and Collect. Please keep watch over our web site for all of our newest updates! ~Matt — Argos Helpers (@ArgosHelpers) November 1, 2020

So, for now, no less than, it could seem that almost all of people that had been anxious they might miss out on taking part in the PlayStation 5 on day one can breathe a bit simpler. We’ll maintain tabs on the scenario and let you realize if something modifications.

The identical additionally appears to use to the Xbox Sequence X which is because of be launched subsequent week on November tenth.

