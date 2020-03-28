Internet hosting over 500 movies and 350 TV sequence, Disney Plus is the most recent – however no means smallest – on-demand streaming service on the market. And with its spectacular library, the platform from the Home of Mouse can be set to change into one of the crucial fashionable.

With new TV reveals akin to live-action Star Wars sequence The Mandalorian, plus over 600 episodes of The Simpsons and an unlimited array of recent motion pictures, a Disney Plus subscription sounds attractive to a broad scope of display followers.

And that’s even earlier than we point out the quite a few Disney Plus titles within the pipeline, together with an array of Marvel TV reveals (suppose WandaVision and Hawkeye), alongside a number of live-action Star Wars sequence (together with a Rogue One prequel).

Sounds nice, proper? However for those who watch on-demand companies by way of NOW TV, you’ve in all probability obtained one query in thoughts: how precisely can I get the Disney Plus app?

You will discover out every part you must know under.

Can I get Disney Plus on NOW TV?

The Disney Plus app is at the moment not accessible to obtain on NOW TV. This implies it doesn’t seem on the app retailer on your NOW TV stick or field.

Nonetheless, NOW TV says that Disney followers can count on the app to land within the “coming months”, with particulars to be introduced shortly. This web page can be up to date as quickly as extra data is accessible.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to each Disney and NOW TV as to the explanation behind the delay.

Methods to obtain Disney Plus on NOW TV

As soon as the service is accessible to prospects, you possibly can obtain the Disney Plus app in a number of fast steps.

Go to the house display (you are able to do this by urgent the house button on your distant) On the left-hand menu, scroll to the app retailer In the event you can’t instantly see the Disney Plus app icon, scroll down to go looking and for “Disney+” Choose and click on the Disney Plus icon to obtain As soon as the app is downloaded, you’ll find it by deciding on My apps on your own home display

How else can I watch Disney Plus?



Disney Plus is accessible on various units, together with many Good TVs and sticks, together with Amazon Hearth TV.

You can even obtain the Disney Plus app and watch its titles on gaming units, together with the Ps four and Xbox One.

Learn extra about appropriate Disney Plus units.

How a lot is Disney Plus on NOW TV?

Sky, who personal NOW TV, have mentioned the service will value £5.99 a month. That’s the identical because the service prices straight.

has additionally put collectively a full record of what you possibly can watch in our every part on Disney Plus information, or the greatest TV Exhibits on Disney+.