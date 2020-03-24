Can I get Disney Plus on Xbox? How to set it up and whether there’s an app

Disney Plus has lastly launched within the UK and will probably be accessible on numerous well-liked gadgets, together with Xbox One.

The brand new streaming service, which will probably be residence to Star Wars sequence The Mandalorian, is one among many accessible on Microsoft’s gaming console.

Can I get Disney Plus on Xbox One?

Sure, Disney Plus is accessible as an app from the Microsoft Retailer on Xbox One, together with different well-liked streaming companies like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV.

Nonetheless, you have to a subscription to Disney Plus so as to stream its content material on your Xbox One. Disney Plus UK launched with a seven-day free trial, however you may as well get an annual subscription for £59.99 or a month-to-month for £5.99 per thirty days.

Disney Plus will not be accessible on Xbox 360.

How a lot is Disney Plus on Xbox One?

The Disney Plus app is free to obtain from the Microsoft Retailer, however you have to to be paying a subscription to the service so as to watch its content material.

Disney Plus is accessible for £5.99 per thirty days, or alternatively you’ll be able to pay for an complete yr upfront for £59.99, a saving of 15 per cent.

How to obtain Disney Plus on Xbox One

Boot up your Xbox and navigate to the Microsoft Retailer. Go to the ‘Apps’ part of the shop. Beneath ‘Search Apps’, kind in Disney. Choose the Disney Plus tile that seems and then choose ‘Get’.

As soon as the set up has completed, it is possible for you to to check in to Disney Plus on your Xbox One and begin having fun with its content material.

You too can use Disney Plus on the Amazon firestick and the PS4.

Questioning what to watch now you’re all set up? We have now a greatest TV exhibits on Disney Plus information in addition to a greatest films on Disney Plus information.