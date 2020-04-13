General News

Can I visit my parents or family over Easter? Australia’s coronavirus lockdown rules and restrictions explained

April 13, 2020
1 Min Read




51 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Can you get takeaway espresso with a friend? What about visiting your family or people over Easter prolonged weekend? Rules to stop unfold of Covid-19 seem to change day-to-day and in some states increase a big implausible. Untangle them with our info

  • Be a part of Mum or dad Australia’s day-to-day coronavirus e mail
  • Have you ever ever encountered police implementing social distancing rules?
  • Strict new social distancing rules outlined: state via state pointers
  • Acquire the free Mum or dad app to get essential info notifications

Many states have launched in sweeping new rules proscribing social gatherings and under what instances any particular person is permitted to depart their home.

While politicians have talked about these rules are simple, it’s clear most people nonetheless has a lot of questions on coronavirus lockdown rules and restrictions.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment