Can I watch Disney+ on Sky? How to get it on Sky Q and Now TV

Sky and Disney have confirmed a multi-year deal which implies clients can watch Disney Plus on Sky Q in addition to Now TV.

The Disney Plus service can be built-in into the Sky Q setup, so you possibly can obtain it and pay for it as a part of your Sky invoice.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

All you want to do to get Disney Plus UK on Sky is anticipate the software program replace. The app can be downloaded onto your Sky Q field. Test on Tuesday, 24th March and off you go.

In case you’re trying to get Sky, then try the offers with Sky Q.

How a lot is Disney Plus on Sky?

Sky has stated Disney Plus will price the identical with Sky as it does with out, so £5.99 a month. The subscription principally works the identical as Netflix does, bundled with Sky. (Simply keep in mind Sky is growing TV and broadband costs this April).

How does Disney Plus work on Sky Q?

Disney plus isn’t simply an app on Sky Q that you simply open up, it appears like it’ll work the identical as Netflix.

It appears Disney Plus can be built-in into Sky Q so you possibly can simply search content material alongside your Sky decisions. We’ll replace you after launch.

In case you’ve already purchased Disney Plus you ought to be in a position to log in on the Sky Q field, however it received’t present up in the identical method.

Hello Ian ???? Disney+ is due to launch on Sky Q on 24th March and can be £5.99 a month. Pre-register right here https://t.co/nkADEFQXha for updates. You can even take Disney+ direct from Disney, however it received’t be built-in into your Sky Q. ^BM — Sky Assist Workforce (@SkyHelpTeam) March 12, 2020

How do I get Disney Plus on Now TV?

Sky hasn’t but stated when Disney Plus can be obtainable on Now TV. We’ve simply been instructed “within the coming months”.

It’s additionally not been introduced whether or not Sky will provide a brand new move together with Disney Plus.

