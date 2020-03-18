Can Legends Of Tomorrow Bring Back Brandon Routh And Courtney Ford? Here’s How They Left

Information broke again earlier than Legends of Tomorrow returned for Season 5 that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford would depart as collection regulars, that means no extra of Ray, Nora, or their oddly touching romance. The actors themselves (who’re married in actual life) did not make the choice to depart the collection, however Legends gave them a loving sendoff in spite of everything its rising pains that possible already has followers questioning if, how, and after they can come again. Learn on for a way Ray and Nora left and what it means for his or her possibilities of returning!