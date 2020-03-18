Can Legends Of Tomorrow Bring Back Brandon Routh And Courtney Ford? Here’s How They Left

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 17 episode of Legends of Tomorrow on The CW, known as “Romeo V. Juliet: Daybreak of Justness.”
Information broke again earlier than Legends of Tomorrow returned for Season 5 that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford would depart as collection regulars, that means no extra of Ray, Nora, or their oddly touching romance. The actors themselves (who’re married in actual life) did not make the choice to depart the collection, however Legends gave them a loving sendoff in spite of everything its rising pains that possible already has followers questioning if, how, and after they can come again. Learn on for a way Ray and Nora left and what it means for his or her possibilities of returning!
In “Romeo V. Juliet: Daybreak of Justness,” Ray realized that he and Nora actually wanted to go away the Waverider to start their life collectively as husband and spouse, however he determined to finish another mission as a Legend whereas attempting to cover his upcoming departure from BFF Nate. If something, this episode proved that Legends of Tomorrow might nonetheless incorporate Ray and Nora into tales, which to me makes their departures extra tragic however the potential of a return extra hopeful.
Ray spent a lot of the episode attempting to place off telling Nate that he was leaving and prolonging the mission to Shakespearean London, whereas the women of Legends (sans Charlie) have been embracing “e book membership” and throwing Nora a wild farewell/belated bachelorette bash. Nonetheless, Ray and Nora have been decided to go forward with leaving, they usually left with out a complete lot of fanfare. In truth, apart from Nate making a bromantic sprint again to the Waverider to see Ray another time, they did not say a lot of a goodbye to anyone apart from Ray to Gideon.
Whereas the farewell between Ray and Nate, full with confessions of affection and affirmation that it “sucks” for Ray to be leaving, was essentially the most poignant of the episode, it is Ray’s ultimate scene with Gideon that actually leaves the door open for Ray and Nora to return to the Waverider. When Gideon requested if she’d ever see Ray once more, he stated this:
I hope so. Thanks for every little thing. And care for the Legends for me.
Ray and Nora have been each alive and in addition to might be after they left the Waverider, they usually did not burn any bridges. In truth, the whole Waverider crew was unable to sleep due to the emotional affect of shedding them, they usually toasted Ray with glasses of his inexperienced juice.
In true Legends of Tomorrow type, the episode ended on a gag concerning the juice being tremendous gross, but it surely was extra bittersweet than heartbreaking. Even when the departure was “sophisticated” for the actors, the door is open for Ray and Nora as characters to return.
Personally, I would be able to welcome Ray and Nora again subsequent episode if that was an choice, however followers ought to all put together for a Legends of Tomorrow with out them. Dropping Ray means Legends is right down to solely two of its authentic collection regulars, and up to date developments for Sara and Mick have me somewhat involved about their longevity.
All in all, “Romeo V. Juliet: Daybreak of Justness” was a becoming tribute to 2 vital characters, though I felt it was somewhat harsh of Legends to go so arduous on Ray making the choice to go away though it sucked when Brandon Routh did not truly wish to go away and thought the exit was “not well-handled,” and I spent quite a lot of the farewell scene between Ray and Nate questioning how a lot of Ray’s heartbreak was truly Routh’s.
See how Legends of Tomorrow works with out Ray and Nora with the following new episode, which is able to see the Legends crossing over to Supernatural… type of. That episode, known as “Zari, Not Zari,” will air Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. For some extra viewing choices within the not-too-distant future that possible will not be upset by the coronavirus impacting a lot of the leisure business, take a look at our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule.
