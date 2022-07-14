Can recycled content feel fresh? Few games have learned the secrets behind that discipline as well as Destiny 2.

At the time of this writing, Destiny 2 doesn’t have much left to close out Season of the Tormented (Season of the Haunted in the original version, or S17 for short) in which the guardians return to the hulking Leviathan cabal ship to thwart the mysterious machinations of ancient Emperor Calus—and appease his own ghosts along the way. Bungie’s faithful are used to this kind of story, as the Washington studio has spent years spinning a complex tapestry of relationships between characters, worlds, and events; but there was a time not too long ago when things were not like that.

Back in 2017, when D2 was still operating from the DLC format devised by Activision, each character was “pigeonholed” in their own lot of contents; nothing to do with the current modus operandi, where characters like the Raven trace an arc that is not too far from what is offered in, say, a television series or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Destiny franchise has taken many swerves of this kind throughout its history, for different reasons; from the shooter cooperative that understood the idea of ​​the persistent world as an opportunity to innovate up to the collector-oriented MMO-lite that it once wanted to be, going through this rich and ever-expanding universe what is today

“If you think about the raids, we have taken contents [de D1] like the Chamber of Glass” says designer Tom Farnsworth through an interview that 3D Games had the opportunity to attend a few weeks ago, “we have brought back the Chamber of Glass, but we had to adjust it because the sandbox It has changed a lot. Are much more powerful [que cuando ese contenido debutó en 2014]”. The creative strives to illustrate how that coming and going of playable material feeds the universe of the game, flirting with the nostalgia factor or the memories that fans have of those experiences.

The original Leviathan, without going any further, housed a much more action-focused cooperative mission than the more modern Last Wish and Oath of the Disciple raids where the puzzles force us to think as a group to advance; leaving that first encounter with the imperial cabal on an openly trivial plane. One that season 17 has successfully corrected in activities of exploration, triumphs and public events far more exciting or useful than (probably) ever could have been achieved by bringing this environment back to the raid it was at the time.

I know it sounds jarring, but the idea of ​​evolving through intelligent content reuse has proven to work within the season program, at least —it is what makes possible the creation of stories like those of the Raven, or the relationship between Empress Caiatl and the Vanguard of guardians; and even justifies the development of new resources such as the space fungus Egregore, which in the past infested the Glykkon ship and is now one of the main hallmarks of the Leviathan. “We saw [la emoción que suscitó Presagio]” Tom explained. “We wanted to do things with Calus, we wanted to do things with the ghost ship, and those were the seeds for the Season of the Tormented.”



The Leviathan has gained in meaning, depth, and function throughout Season 17.

Duality dungeon’s star mechanic is based on one from 2018’s “the Corrupted” raid

Development resources are as valuable to Destiny 2 as they are to so many other games, so iteration and renewal becomes inevitable. One of the great artistic disciplines that Bungie has internalized, it is obvious, is to maintain those same contents or visual elements fresh and interesting following a delicate balance between new things and those that we already have crushed. It is following this same philosophy as the Dungeon Dualityone of the best and funniest activities of the season, brought back the possibility of traveling between planes that we saw in “the Corrupted” during the Forsaken campaign: it was only necessary to give it a little twist, give the player control over when and where it changes places.

Bungie has consistently iterated on this philosophy since the start of the Destiny franchise, with better and better results. Back in 2015, the DLC titled La Casa de los Lobos was criticized at its premiere for having set some of its main missions on tracks that already existed in the program, only reversing the route; though today, with an infinitely larger and curated library of scenarios, stories, mechanics, and even rewards, it’s a true creative engine that allows the studio to keep up with its production goals. Designer Brian Frank illustrates the situation with the chicken and egg game.





Even as a Destiny 2 stalwart, I have a hard time imagining where Season 17 will rank in the community’s top favorites, but I’d bet that for many (including those who were unhappy with recycling certain content on day one) ) will be somewhere in the top 50%: be it because of the theme, the narrative background, the art direction, the amount of things to do that it brings with it, or any other reason. And the truth is that, although fortunately we have left behind the DLC model that the franchise had more than five years ago, in reality those responsible they have not stopped experimenting in all that time; not even now that they have more settled ideas.

At this time, Bungie has officially announced two more expansions for Destiny 2: Lightfall and The Final Shape, which should arrive in spring 2023 and 2024 respectively. Beyond that, the “first arc” of the franchise will be over, which leads us into a hazy future where D2 merges with multiple games; at least one of them is a new IP, although the future of the guardians is more than guaranteed – a few days ago, we discussed how a job offer has evidenced the studio’s intention to continue publishing Destiny games for decades. Whether they manage to do so depends on the many realities of the video game industry, but if one thing is clear, it is that we are talking about a team prepared to adapt to any circumstance.