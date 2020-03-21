Can The Show Go On? Postponed Cannes Film Festival Raises Eyebrows

The postponement of the Cannes Film Festival from mid-Could to the tip of June has elicited a mixture of unhappiness and scepticism amongst worldwide movie executives.

The pageant’s choice Thursday night to delay this yr’s version from its initially scheduled dates of Could 12-23 to an as but undetermined interval between June and July was not stunning, given the occasion’s vulnerability to the rampant outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

“It was the logical step to take,” says outstanding Spanish producer and distributor Antonio Saura, “and I’m very glad they made it now, and didn’t wait till mid-April (as organizers had beforehand mentioned).”

The government, who says the postponement is “unhealthy information” for independents that do “half their enterprise” in Cannes, notes he has been “getting ready” for such an eventuality because of the pandemic’s aggressive unfold.

Saura provides he’s “not optimistic” in regards to the prospect that the fest may happen in a June-July slot given the evolution of how the virus is spreading, “particularly within the U.S. and U.Okay., which have been so late in taking measures.”

Saura and different outstanding executives in Europe and past are questioning if, by June, movie corporations around the globe will even be capable to return to regular.

“I perceive their place. The pageant not taking place could be damaging in each means,” says Oscar-winning British producer Jeremy Thomas (“The Final Emperor,” “Crash”), referring to the Cannes crew.

“I suppose actuality will emerge, as a result of this illness is going on at totally different instances in several components of the world, however I feel the worldwide facet of will probably be fairly tough,” says Thomas.

British producer Ed Guiney (“The Favourite”) expressed the same view. “It feels unlikely that it’ll occur in (June-July) though I might be delighted if we had been in that world,” he says.

Indian producer Sunil Doshi, head of Mumbai-based Alliance Media & Leisure, agrees it isn’t “real looking” that Cannes may run in June-July.

“We have to be resilient and stick collectively and regroup for the revised realities of the world,” Doshi factors out. “When Cannes skipped a yr in 1968 they continued to be the highest pageant on the earth. If Cannes doesn’t occur for one yr, I don’t assume it is going to (do) definitive harm.”

“How are you going to think about having a pageant like Cannes on the finish of June?” balks Italian producer-distributor Gianluca Curti, head of Rome’s Minerva Photos. “Who’s going to enter the Salle Lumiere (in June-July) with greater than 2,000 seats to observe a film? I wouldn’t enter it even with a double (anti-coronavirus) masks!”

On the enterprise facet, Curti factors out, “Who’s going to sit down at a desk with individuals from all around the world and from international locations the place the pandemic will nonetheless be lively (at that stage)?”

In France, nonetheless, corporations are extra hopeful across the feasibility of a June-July slot for Cannes.

“Cannes units the tone for all the opposite festivals, together with Venice and Toronto, and for the remainder of the yr’s movie exercise in addition to for the awards season,” says Gregoire Melin, founding father of outstanding gross sales firm Kinology.

In the meantime, Jean-Baptiste Babin, co-founder of Backup Movies, provides, “Normally we manage the whole lot on the final minute in a rush so this new timing provides us extra time to get ready. If Cannes does occur, it is going to mark a contemporary new begin for the movie business.”

Fred Bernstein, president of Astute Movies, says that he, like many others, is “swimming in a sea of uncertainty.” Nevertheless, he, too, is hopeful that Cannes will be capable to transfer ahead.

“We, like others, have completed movies we wish to share with audiences around the globe in these attempting instances,” says Bernstein. “Many people are fortunate sufficient to have entry to streaming providers and DVDs to hold us by means of. However there’s nothing like sharing the movie-viewing expertise with an viewers of strangers in a darkish auditorium.”

Robust selections forward for Cannes

Cannes has been signalling to filmmakers that it’s nonetheless considering taking a look at submissions and has even indicated to sure auteurs that their newest works have made the reduce.

Nevertheless, some indie executives imagine the pageant will likely be pushed again into late summer time, doubtlessly taking the slot occupied by the Venice Film Festival. Italy has been one of many hardest hit international locations by coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Venice Film Festival, nonetheless, insists the occasion, which is slated for Sept. 2-12, continues to be very a lot on.

“Clearly we’re forging forward. No different occasion slotted in September is coming into query. That interval is being thought-about exterior the disaster,” he says, highlighting that no person is questioning the destiny of Toronto and Telluride.

“After all in a state of affairs like this, there could be no certainty, so we’re monitoring the state of affairs carefully,” he says.

Including extra uncertainty nonetheless is the truth that Cannes is unlikely to announce its new dates till there’s readability on when the pandemic will peak in France.

The ambiguity of the state of affairs has been anxiety-inducing for filmmakers who’ve acquired invites from Cannes however are nonetheless with out agency dates. In precept, late June to early July is sweet timing, “however we don’t know what the state of affairs will likely be within the U.S. then,” says one high-ranking U.S. agent.

Whereas the pageant has mentioned movies are being submitted at a standard tempo, the post-production work in international locations that are actually in lockdown mode, comparable to France, Italy and Spain, is being delayed, say a number of executives.

If the French authorities in the end nixes the thought of a summertime Cannes, some U.S. corporations hope the jury will nonetheless watch, consider and hand out awards for movies. They word that victory in Cannes can present a significant advertising enhance to a movie.

“The greatest disappointment could be to not have that curation from Cannes,” says Tom Bernard, co-head of Sony Photos Classics. “Cannes highlights the perfect movies on the earth and places them into the zeitgeist.”

One outstanding European exec factors out that “everyone is making their plans for Cannes to not occur and attempting to make use of fashionable expertise.”

“I don’t assume there’s anybody who can say whether or not, by the tip of June, the well being scare will likely be over,” says Russian producer Alexander Rodnyansky, whose credit embody Oscar nominees “Leviathan” and “Loveless.”

If not, Rodnyansky is hopeful the digital market will guarantee producers don’t miss out on vital enterprise alternatives.

Curti echoes Rodnyansky’s take. “Whether or not it’s the CAA-led initiative, or Cannes with its Cinando platform, for us as Italian independents, it’s the identical. So long as there’s a place the place we will do some enterprise, and never really feel remoted.”

However the boss of 1 French media firm poured chilly water over the concept individuals will likely be considering shelling out to get pleasure from motion pictures on the Riviera, even when the virus dies down by the summer time.

“The economic system will likely be so crushed that everybody’s precedence will likely be to jump-start their productions and get their companies again on monitor, slightly than go to Cannes and spend cash there,” says the exec.

Brent Lang and Leo Barraclough contributed to this report.