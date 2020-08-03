Can The Toys In Toy Story Die? Director Lee Unkrich Clarifies

The first time we see a toy’s brush with dying is within the first Toy Story. Woody and the gang watch as Sid straps an M80 to the again of a Fight Carl. Carl explodes, along with his items scattering all over the place. Did he die? The assumption might be sure. Although later, Woody finds severed Fight Carl heads in Sid’s room and zombie Fight Carl’s stand up from the sandbox as properly. Wow, generally it’s straightforward to neglect Toy Story could be morbid.