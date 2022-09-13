Can vitamin D protect against COVID-19? what science says

Vitamin D metabolites are known to support the innate immune response against respiratory viruses and bacteria (Getty)

The vitamin D It is an important regulator of calcium balance. In addition, it has important effects on the immune system, induces antimicrobial peptides on mucosal surfaces, and observational studies prior to the pandemic had found an association between low levels of this nutrient and an increased risk of respiratory tract infections.

With the movement restriction measures that were in force throughout 2020, and the inability of people to spend time outdoors, vitamin D values ​​were deficient in the majority of the population.

Now, two and a half years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, new studies seek more evidence about the relationship between this nutrient and the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It has long been known that vitamin D metabolites favor the innate immune response against respiratory viruses and bacteria, which is why the nutrient was the center of attention for its possible role in the prevention and treatment of COVID -19.

Most of the studies published so far are observational and have shown contradictory results. Now, two new studies linked randomized trials added much-needed evidence. According to works published in The BMJ (British Medical Journal)“Increased vitamin D levels in adults during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic were not associated with protection against respiratory tract infections or COVID-19.”

The first trial was conducted in the UK between May and October 2021. It involved 6,200 adults over the age of 16, half of whom had a vitamin D blood test and those found to have low levels received vitamin D supplements for six months. While the other half were not tested or given supplements. None of the participants was taking vitamin D at the time of starting work.

In publishing their findings, the paper’s authors noted that “among people with a high baseline prevalence of suboptimal vitamin D levels, vitamin D supplementation was not associated with a reduced risk of infection acute respiratory tract from all causes or COVID-19″.

The second trial was conducted in Norway between November 2020 and June 2021, and used daily supplementation with cod liver oil, a low-dose vitamin D supplement, to test whether it prevents SARS-CoV-infection. 2 severe or other acute respiratory infections in adults.

The researchers randomly assigned the 34,741 participants to 5 milliliters of cod liver oil or 5 milliliters of placebo oil (corn oil) daily for six months. Most of the participants (86%) who were screened had adequate vitamin D levels at the start of the study. Again, the authors found no effect of cod liver oil in reducing acute respiratory infections, nor in the course of PCR-confirmed COVID-19.

The researchers noted that both trials have notable limitations. For example, in the UK study, the randomized participants knew they were taking an active drug, and almost half of the control group participants took a vitamin D supplement on at least one occasion during the trial.

In the Norwegian trial, meanwhile, the participants were relatively young and healthy, and most had adequate vitamin D levels at the start of the study. The findings should also be interpreted – in the opinion of the authors of the papers – in the context of the application of effective vaccines, which was launched during the course of both trials.

However, both trials had several strengths, such as the use of RT-PCR swab tests to confirm infections and high levels of compliance among participants. The results are also in line with previous research that found no preventive effect of vitamin D on the risk of contracting COVID-19.

In a linked editorial, also published in The BMJProfessor Peter Bergman, from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, considered that “Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect people against COVID-19″while stressing that “vitamin D and cod liver oil supplements should not be offered to healthy people with normal vitamin D levels.”

“Importantly, these new trials remain consistent with the two large meta-analyses suggesting that vitamin D supplementation may be beneficial for people with vitamin D deficiency,” he concluded.

