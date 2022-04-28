Can we bring Pokémon to real life? This fan achieves it with admirable and adorable work

Reddit user pokemoncrochet has been creating plushies of all the franchise’s exemplars since 2015.

The Pokémon saga has accompanied us throughout our lives, so we are already used to adventures full of varied and very iconic creatures. Our teams have proven to be up to the toughest matchups on more than one occasion, although a Reddit user wanted to express his love for the franchise with a collection of stuffed animals very laborious.

But we are not talking about industrially manufactured products, but pokemoncrochet has been creating stuffed animals all pokemon since 2015, always following this characteristic creative method. He hasn’t completed the entire Pokédex yet, but he’s already finished a few 503 copies and affirms that it will continue to expand its team in the coming years.

As you can see in the video that heads these words, the user shows all the stuffed animals created so far through a succession of photographs that last almost 9 minutes, so we have many Pokémon to admire. In this collection we see creatures as iconic as Pikachu, Magikarp o Snorlaxand even variants such as versions Alola or the styles Shiny in some copies.

It is not the first time that a fan shows his love for the saga through a creative actWell, we have already seen the creation of unofficial Pokémon (but closely linked to other video game characters) and even the recreation of Pokémon Red and Blue in a 3D version. In addition, we also saw a user who wanted to take his love for the franchise beyond digital borders with a board game full of details.

