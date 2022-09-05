Can wooden cities reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Concrete and steel homes leave a significant carbon footprint



Housing the urban population in high-rise buildings madera it is a possibility in the near future. The conventional steel and concrete that make up the cities we know are on track to emit more than 100 billion tons of greenhouse gas. Therefore, the need for answers is urgent.

Those worrying figures were revealed in a study by the Potsdam Institute for the Climate Impact Research. The research suggested that, in addition to harvesting from natural forests, newly established plantations are required to supply construction timber.

According to this scientific work -to be published soon in Nature Communications– more than half of the world’s population lives in cities and, by the year 2100, this number will increase significantly. “This means that more houses will be built with steel and concrete, most of which have a significant carbon footprint,” he explained. Abhijeet Mishrascientist at the Potsdam Institute and author of the study.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

Wood is a renewable resource with a considerably lower carbon footprint than any material used for construction. The reason? The trees absorb carbon dioxide of the atmosphere to grow r.

“ Engineered wood production releases far less carbon dioxide than steel and cement production. Engineered wood also stores carbon, which converts wooden cities in unique long-term carbon sinks ”, indicated Mishra, encouraging the thesis that he arrived at with his team.

For the year 2100according to the Potsdam Institute study, wooden cities could save more than 100 billion CO2equivalent to 10% of the remaining carbon budget for the 2°C global goal related to the fight against climate change.

In the report, scientists studied four different scenarios in land use. one of them with conventional building materials such as cement and steel while the remaining three were designed with a demand for additional wood to that already available today.

Enough wood can be produced without affecting food production

The experts in charge of Mishra analyzed what could be the consequences in direct and indirect carbon emissions when using this material. “ Our simulation shows that it can be produce enough wood for new mid-rise urban buildings without much impact in food production”, explained the scientist Florian Humpenoederco-author of the project.

“The wood is obtained of plantations and natural forests. Most of the additional plantations needed – approximately 140 million hectares – can be established in harvested forest areas and will therefore not be at the expense of agricultural land,” added Humpenöder.

John Schellnhuberdirector emeritus of the Potsdam Institute, celebrated the results of the study and added his views on the matter: “ This could become the climate solution we have been desperately searching for. If carefully integrated, the land and building sectors can remove and store carbon from the atmosphere without jeopardizing food security or biodiversity.”

The wood is obtained from natural forests

Beyond theory and scientific results, some enthusiasts have tried to walk the path of caring for the environment with wooden cities. In 2018 the Canadian company Sidewalk Labsconnected to Googlepromoted a particular initiative in the city of Toronto.

This project consisted of the creation of a neighborhood erected with prefabricated wooden buildings, within the framework of a new model of urban development. “We seek to achieve the highest levels of sustainability, economic opportunity, affordable housing and new mobility ”, they officially announced. However, despite the enthusiasm, the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to Sidewalk’s motion.

In any case, science long ago paved the way to change the historic cement metropolises and collaborate with the health of the planet Earth through the use of wood.

