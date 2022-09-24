Can you be addicted to gambling, sex or the phone like alcohol or drugs?

Nomophobia, or telephone dependency, is one of the disorders analyzed. (Getty Images)

When a person cannot control the desire to play on the stock exchange or in the casinothe compulsion to look more and more at certain sexual practices or the fear of have missed something on social media or the messages, their lives are affected in ways similar to those who cannot control the desire for another drink, another cigarette or another pill.

But historically in the field of addictive behaviors —excesses in gambling, shopping, eating, exercising, using mobile phones or video games—scientific perspectives on how to diagnose it vary. “Drug or alcohol addictions require a chemical, an external agent that enters the body and interferes with the functioning of the brain,” he wrote. Barbara O’Dair in a special issue of the magazine Health dedicated to addictions.

There things are clear: “In some cases, the chemical is so powerful that addiction seems instantaneous, as with heroin or methamphetamine. In other cases, he takes a while: nicotine, marijuana. But in any case, the brain gets hooked”.

It is not known if this is the case with the dependencies to which the conduct drives. And yet the result is the same: compulsion. Altered lives.

Although not caused by an outside chemical, gambling dependency is considered an addiction. (Getty Images)

Science has begun to reconsider this criterion, particularly based on the role that dopamine play on the brain This neurotransmitter regulates pleasure but also participates in the processes of learning and memory, “two key elements in the transition from liking something to feeling hooked on something”, segun Harvard Health Letter. And “both addictive substances and addictive behaviors stimulate the same circuit.”

Nora Voklowdirector of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), explained to Health: “Every addicted person places great value on the object of their addiction, and constantly desires it. Anything that has potential to activate the dopamine system it has what is called an ‘addictive dimension’”.

In the early 2010s, different studies revealed that gambling, hypersexual disorder, and video games were more problematic than previously thought.

the article of Health opens with the story of a man who lost his savings, his home, his marriage, and his relationship with his children because of his speculative investment addiction, which he used to do online in the same way that today you can play blackjack or place sports bets. “There are known cases of gamers they stop sleeping and eating hooked for a game,” added Volkow.

Video games strongly hook teenagers, above all. (EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)



This is how in 2013, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DMS-5the official reference for medical practice) changed the categorization of compulsive gambling and placed it among “substance-associated and addictive disorders”, along with opioids, alcohol, and others. And in early 2022, the World Health Organization (OMS) included the video game dependency in the WHO International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11).

So far, the other categories are in a doubtful field. However, in 2017 an investigation by the Korea University in Seoul, directed by Hyung Suk Seo, detected changes in the chemistry of a group of adolescents who they used their phones addictively.

“Scientists were particularly interested in gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that inhibits or slows down brain signals,” explained DW. They measured it in relation to two amino acids, glutamate and L-glutamine, that interact with it.

“They found that addicted adolescents had higher amounts of GABA than glutamate and glutamine” in an inner part of the brain. Of the adolescents studied, one group did nine months of therapy to control the compulsion: when studied again, they showed a normal relationship between GABA and amino acids.

Compulsive shopping is not considered an addiction, but people feel similar emotions (REUTERS / Jeenah Moon)

Other studies pointed to dopamine or gray matter volume changes: a paper led by Juliane Horvath, from University of Heidelberg, He questioned whether the cell phones were “harmless” after observing alterations.

The researchers also found similarities between the nomophobia —as the fear of being separated from the mobile phone is called— and addiction to substances, such as loss of control, persistence, development of tolerance (the need for more and more), the resulting negative consequences, withdrawal (irritation or anxiety when the object is missing) and relapse.

Celebrity culture has done a great job in spreading the concept of hypersexuality or sex addiction: Michael DouglasCharlie Sheen, Lindsay Lohan, Colin Farrell, David Duchovny y Lamar Odomamong others, have declared themselves affected.

The Mayo Clinic describes this behavior as “a Excessive preoccupation with sexual fantasies or urges that is difficult to control, causes distress, or negatively affects health, employment, relationships, or other aspects of life.” Among the main dangers, he mentions “the possibility of contracting or infecting another with a sexually transmitted disease.”

However, in 2013 sex addiction failed to enter DSM-5who even avoided the term “hypersexuality”.

Sex addiction is one of the best known, but also one of the most doubtful (Getty Images)

The fact that most of those affected are men cemented the idea that it is not a disease but a belief based on gender stereotypes, according to which men cannot control their sexual impulses.

With other ideas, since 2015 the Karolinska Institute, Swedenhas measured the physiological factors that could cause this disorder. They started with a stress test. They found that those diagnosed as hypersexuals had higher levels of two hormones: cortisol and corticotropin.

The study took into account factors such as childhood trauma or depression, to adjust the levels. Still, the suspected sex addicts had higher amounts of stress hormones than the rest of the people.

Poor regulation of stress, said Jussi Jokinen, in charge of the Swedish investigation, “has been observed in patients who abuse substances”. Also in depressed people and with suicidal tendencies. The study managed to establish that it is a comorbid behavior”, that is to say that it occurs together with another problem.

“Comorbidity is not an argument to sustain the existence of a disorder,” he told Mic Nicole Prause, neuroscientist in charge of the private research group Children. “Actually, it means that the hypersexuality is indistinguishable from that with which it presents comorbidly”.

The lack of diagnosis in some compulsive behaviors, such as nomophobia, is combined with the great diffusion of some practices

Those reluctant to use the term addiction are concerned about something important, he said Health: It can weaken the validity of diagnoses if it is too inclusive. In addition, “putting the same label on everyone implies prescribing the same thing to everyone”, and obviously there is no one size fits all in these treatments. Quitting opiates is not the same as compulsive shopping.

But the lack of a proper diagnosis also harms public health: a nameless addiction has no treatment, no trained specialists, neither a prepared medical system, nor social understanding. “This requires that people with compulsive or addictive behaviors live in a kind of intermediate gray,” he analyzed Health. Neither black nor white: a little, but not too much, of his dangerous actions. “And addicts are not good at medium gray.”

Much remains to be investigated, acknowledged the director of NIDA. “Addicted people end up stigmatized because we can’t help them,” Volkow said. “We are making progress, but we still don’t know a lot about the brain.”

