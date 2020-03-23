Can you give Disney Plus UK as a gift?

You’ve most likely already signed as much as Disney Plus forward of its UK launch if you have children – we’re positive it’s a part of the parenting contract. If Marvel, Star Wars or the traditional Disney movies are your bag then there was most likely by no means a query over whether or not you’d join.

There’s nonetheless a pre-order deal till midnight tonight giving you £10 off Disney Plus UK – usually £59.99, it’s now £49.99, which works out to £4.17 a month. It’ll return as much as the conventional value on launch day – Tuesday, 24th March.

Pre-sale supply: Get Disney+ for £49.99 for a yr now (equal to £4.17 a month)

Can you get a Disney+ reward voucher within the UK?

When Disney Plus first launched within the US and in different areas you might solely purchase a subscription for your self, however this later opened as much as supply an annual reward subscription. We are able to anticipate the identical within the UK, however within the meantime it seems you can solely purchase the service for your self (and your loved ones sharing it). You’ll be able to presently register as much as ten gadgets on one Disney+ account and stream to 4 screens without delay.

The one rule is you can’t reward Disney Plus to those that have already got a subscription – they should be a new consumer.

In any other case, you select a day to begin it after which Disney sends them an e-mail with directions on how to enroll. That’s it. Within the US the reward subscription is cheaper than the conventional one too.